Ravi Dubey praises his wife Sargun Mehta: 'Udaariyaan has been written entirely by her'

Updated on: 01 July,2024 03:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Udaariyaan was developed by Ravi Dubey and Sargun, the screenplay is by Ritu Goyal and Rachel Navarre, and the story is by Mitali Bhattachary and Romit Ojha

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey

Indian actor Sargun Mehta, who is also a celebrated name in the Punjabi industry, continues to achieve significant milestones in her illustrious career. Sargun's latest co-production, the song 'Ve Haaniyaan', has achieved a remarkable milestone by crossing 100 million views. This success adds to her impressive portfolio, demonstrating her prowess in music production. Additionally, her production TV show 'Udaariyaan', which has completed 1000 episodes, continues to receive widespread acclaim from audiences nationwide. The show was developed by Ravi Dubey and Sargun, the screenplay is by Ritu Goyal and Rachel Navarre, and the story is by Mitali Bhattachary and Romit Ojha. 


In a recent interview, Sargun Mehta's husband, the versatile actor Ravi Dubey, shared insights into her contributions behind the scenes. "Not many people know it, but the show 'Udaariyaan' has been written entirely by Sargun," Dubey revealed. "In fact, many shows under our production house are written by Sargun. 'Udaariyaan' is something that we hold very close to our heart. The fact that it has done well in these sensitive times when the audience is now bifurcated into many mediums and many other streams of entertainment feels like a validation and a pat on the back. It encourages us to do more things in the future."


Sargun Mehta's multifaceted talent extends beyond acting, showcasing her abilities as a writer and producer. Apart from that, her song 'Ve Haaniyaan', produced by her maiden production house Dreamiyata Musiic, also co-owned by her husband Ravi Dubey, has achieved the remarkable feat of surpassing Miley Cyrus's 'Flowers' on Instagram.


The couple, who have long been celebrated in the entertainment industry for their professional achievements and personal bond, have yet another reason to celebrate. Their first production song, 'Ve Haaniyaan', which has swiftly climbed the charts to become one of the biggest hits of 2024, showcases the exceptional talent and vision of Dubey and Mehta. In the midst of this success, Ravi Dubey shared an adorable picture  of himself along with his wife on social media  and wrote, "Everything i do ..i do it for you ...my darling."

 
 
 
 
 
The song, praised for its soulful melody and captivating visuals, has garnered millions of views and streams across various platforms, cementing its place as a fan favorite. Dreamiyata Musiic, the production house founded by the couple, has been instrumental in curating and delivering quality content, and 'Ve Haaniyaan' stands as a testament to their dedication and creative prowess. Recently, Ve Haaniyaan crossed Miley Cyrus’ Flower on Instagram in terms of number of reels made.

 

