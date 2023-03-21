'Recognise him?',asks Kareena Kapoor Khan as she shares a pic of clean-shaven Saif Ali Khan from Africa

Kareena Kapoor Khan posts husband Saif Ali Khan clean-shaven look from Africa diary

Kareena Kapoor Khan's IG story

Kareena Kapoor Khan has not stopped surprising her fans with innovative posts from the Africa diary. Her latest post is about her husband Saif Ali Khan. Guess what?



The '3 idiots' actor took to her Instagram story to post a brand-new picture of Saif. In the picture, Saif is sporting a clean-shaven look. Doesn't he look much younger than his age? Kareena wrote in the caption, "Recognise him? Close shave in Africa..."



In the picturesque backdrop of Africa, Saif is all smiles for the camera. He sported a tee and a pair of jeans.



Kareena's Africa bucket is a lucrative one. From posting pictures of her chic style to sharing frames with her sons and husband, Kareena is treating her fans to all the special moments from Africa.



The star couple tied the knot on October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai and was blessed with Taimur in 2016. Later in 2021, they became parents to Jeh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's 'The Crew', which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tabu. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan. The film, aÂLaal Singh Chaddha, was directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni. It was released in 2022. It was an official adaptation of the 1994 American film a Forrest Gump, based on the novel of the same name by Winston Groom. The movie was produced by Paramount Pictures, Aamir Khan Productions, and Viacom18 Studios, and features Aamir Khan in the lead role as the titular character, alongside Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh.



Saif, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming pan-India film 'Adipurush' alongside Kriti Sanon and south actor Prabhas. Apart from that he also has the Hindi version of the popular Nordic drama series 'The Bridge' in his kitty.

(with inputs from ANI)