Red Sea International Film Festival: Ranveer Singh meets his 'screen idol' Johnny Depp, video of the same goes viral

In Pic: Johnny Depp and Ranveer Singh (Pic/X)

Earlier in the week, it was announced that Ranveer Singh would be honoured at the Red Sea International Film Festival for his contribution to cinema.

Earlier in the week, it was announced that Ranveer Singh would be honoured at the Red Sea International Film Festival for his contribution to cinema. Besides him, German actor Diane Kruger and Arab actor-writer Abdullah Al-Sadhan will be felicitated at the festival that kicked off in Jeddah yesterday.

Yesterday, Ranveer received his award, and the film festival was graced by celebrities, including Johnny Depp, Will Smith, Sharon Stone, Baz Luhrmann, Michelle Williams, Catherine Martin, Diane Kruger, Freida Pinto, and many more.



As Ranveer went on stage, he expressed his love and gratitude for Johnny Depp. A video of the same is going viral. In the video, Ranveer can be seen saying,“Wow! One of my screen idols is in the house, ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Johnny Depp. My good, sir, I’ve followed your work since Edward Scissorhands and What's Eating Gilbert Grape. What an honor to be receiving this in your presence. Thank you for everything that you unknowingly taught me about the craft. Master of transformation, versatility, something that I am inspired by you.”

Later, Ranveer posed with the actor, and the picture of them smiling at the camera has made it to the internet.

According to reports, it is learned that Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday too will make their presence felt at the international gala, now in its third year. Given Hindi cinema’s immense popularity around the world, the idea is to give more Bollywood actors a global stage, says Gina Golani Shetty, who is coordinating Indian talent for the festival. She says, “Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday will be at the festival in Jeddah. It’s another step towards taking Indian cinema and actors to a global stage. The Red Sea Festival sees a congregation of artistes from across the world.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was most recently seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ alongside Alia Bhatt. "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" also starred Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Alia Bhatt, among several others. It was released in theaters globally on July 28, 2023. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossers of the year.