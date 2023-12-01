Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC fines 77 for open burning of waste in H-West
Mumbai: BEST seeks Rs 3,000 crore BMC aid for new buses
Mumbai: FOB to ease crowding at Kanjurmarg; to be ready in a month
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge girder to be launched on Saturday night
Commuters in Mumbai say, 'Need escalator at Himalaya FOB soon'
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ranveer Singh meets his screen idol Johnny Depp says Thank you for everything that you unknowingly taught me

Ranveer Singh meets his screen idol Johnny Depp, says, 'Thank you for everything that you unknowingly taught me'

Updated on: 01 December,2023 10:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

Red Sea International Film Festival: Ranveer Singh meets his 'screen idol' Johnny Depp, video of the same goes viral

Ranveer Singh meets his screen idol Johnny Depp, says, 'Thank you for everything that you unknowingly taught me'

In Pic: Johnny Depp and Ranveer Singh (Pic/X)

Listen to this article
Ranveer Singh meets his screen idol Johnny Depp, says, 'Thank you for everything that you unknowingly taught me'
x
00:00

Earlier in the week, it was announced that Ranveer Singh would be honoured at the Red Sea International Film Festival for his contribution to cinema. Besides him, German actor Diane Kruger and Arab actor-writer Abdullah Al-Sadhan will be felicitated at the festival that kicked off in Jeddah yesterday.


Yesterday, Ranveer received his award, and the film festival was graced by celebrities, including Johnny Depp, Will Smith, Sharon Stone, Baz Luhrmann, Michelle Williams, Catherine Martin, Diane Kruger, Freida Pinto, and many more.


As Ranveer went on stage, he expressed his love and gratitude for Johnny Depp. A video of the same is going viral. In the video, Ranveer can be seen saying,“Wow! One of my screen idols is in the house, ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Johnny Depp. My good, sir, I’ve followed your work since Edward Scissorhands and What's Eating Gilbert Grape. What an honor to be receiving this in your presence. Thank you for everything that you unknowingly taught me about the craft. Master of transformation, versatility, something that I am inspired by you.”


Later, Ranveer posed with the actor, and the picture of them smiling at the camera has made it to the internet.

According to reports, it is learned that Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday too will make their presence felt at the international gala, now in its third year. Given Hindi cinema’s immense popularity around the world, the idea is to give more Bollywood actors a global stage, says Gina Golani Shetty, who is coordinating Indian talent for the festival. She says, “Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday will be at the festival in Jeddah. It’s another step towards taking Indian cinema and actors to a global stage. The Red Sea Festival sees a congregation of artistes from across the world.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was most recently seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ alongside Alia Bhatt. "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" also starred Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Alia Bhatt, among several others. It was released in theaters globally on July 28, 2023. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossers of the year.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ranveer singh Entertainment Top Stories Entertainment News johnny depp bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK