One of the biggest actors of the Golden Era of Bollywood, Dev Anand, who passed away on December 3, 2011, still lives on in the hearts of millions of fans across the world. The superstar who belonged to the ‘Trinity – The Golden Trio’ along with Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand’s celebrated legacy spans over six decades which includes blockbuster movies like, ‘Kaala Paani’, ‘Manzil’, ‘Guide’, ‘Johnny Mera Naam’, ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’ among others.

After making his acting debut in 1946 with ‘Hum Ek Hain’, the actor went on to dominate Hindi cinema till the end of the 80s. Probably the first romantic hero of Bollywood, Dev Anand, fondly known as Dev Saab, acquired a romantic image in the 60s after appearing in movies such as ‘Tere Ghar Ke Saamne’, ‘Hum Dono’, ‘Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai’, ‘Mahal’, ‘Maya’, ‘Asli Naqli’, ‘Teen Deviyan’, etc.

A true charmer who was adored for his good looks and enchanting persona on and off-screen, Dev Saab’s popularity and female fan following used to be the hot topics of Tinsel Town back then. Right from his nodding to fast dialogue delivery, his signature puff, mufflers, scarves and blazer, the superstar’s style and unique aesthetics are still vivid in the minds of his ardent fans.

The sought-after actor who enthralled audiences with his acting prowess, Dev Saab’s croon-worthy songs, especially romantic numbers, made him even more popular among the masses. From ‘Tere Mere Sapne’ to ‘Khoya Khoya Chand’, the hit numbers of yesteryear’s star can be found on the playlist of every Hindi cinema fan. Let’s take a look at Dev Saab’s top 5 classic hits from the '60s that resonate with listeners of all ages even today.

Tere Mere Sapne

One of the best romantic songs of all time, ‘Tere Mere Sapne’ from the 1965 blockbuster romantic drama, ‘Guide’ featuring Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman, is all about love and commitment. The chemistry between Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman is a visual treat. The lyrics and magical voice of the late legendary singer, Mohammed Rafi adds more beauty and meaning to the song. Definitely a must-listen song if you are a Dev Saab fan.

Dil Ka Bhanwar Kare Pukaar

The song from the 1963 hit romantic-comedy, ‘Tere Ghar Ke Saamne’ starring Dev Anand and Nutan in the lead roles, is a love song which has all the elements that makes a song mesmerizing and melodious. The wonderful lyrics penned by Hasrat Jaipuri and soulful music by S.D. Burman leaves a calming effect on the listener. The picturisation of the song is done rightfully and the romantic antics between the protagonists is a treat to watch. The husky voice of Rafi Saab is a delight to the ears.

Khoya Khoya Chand Khula Aasman

Another hit number by Mohammed Rafi, this song from Dev Anand’s 1960 classic movie, ‘Kaala Paani’, which features Dev Anand along with Waheeda Rehman is one of the greatest songs of all time. Composed by S.D. Burman, the romantic track is penned by the late coveted poet and lyricist of yesteryear, Shailendra. Shot in the picturesque backdrop of mountains and lush green land, the song rightfully encapsulates Dev Saab’s romantic emotions and expression. The melodious music deserves a special mention here. A masterpiece by Rafi Saab, this song deserves a spot on your romantic playlist.

Main Zindagi Ka Saath

The song from the 1961 hit movie, ‘Hum Dono’ which stars Dev Anand in double role along with Sadhana and Nanda, features a carefree Dev Saab who is smoking throughout the song and there’s a reason behind it. Penned by the great lyricist, Sahir Ludhianvi, the song comes with a philosophical message which tries to convey that no matter what happens in life; you must always accept your fate, stop mourning over your defeats, move ahead in life with joy in your heart and blow off all your worries. The line in the opening couplet of the song, ‘…har fikr ko dhuyein mein udata chala gaya,’ pretty much sums it up. Now you know why Dev Saab is smoking in the song. Mohammed Rafi’s voice is the soul of the song, whereas Jaidev’s music makes the song mellifluous.

Gaata Rahe Mera Dil

Another hit romantic number from Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman-starrer ‘Guide’, ‘Gaata Rahe Mera Dil’ has been a favorite love song among music lovers for a reason. Unlike other songs of Dev Anand that are sung by Mohammed Rafi, this one is sung by the delightful yodeler, late Kishore Kumar along with the legendary Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on February 6, 2022. Written by Shailendra, the song is all about love and companionship that will last till eternity. While the lyrics and the harmonious music of the song keeps you hooked, the melodious voice of Kishore da and Lata didi strikes a chord with the listeners.