Jagjit Singh who touched many hearts with his soulful voice passed away in 2011. Today, we commemorate 13 years of his demise and remember the legacy of the legend.

Jagjit Singh was an Indian musician, composer, and singer, credited with reviving the classical art form of ghazals. Singing in multiple languages, he wrote and performed poetry that resonated with the masses. His style emphasized the meaning of the lyrics and the melody they evoked, earning him recognition for his Bol-pradhan approach, where words took precedence.

Jagjit Singh death anniversary 2024: Take a look at his legacy

Born Jagjit Singh Dhiman into a Namdhari family in Rajasthan, he was the son of Amar Singh Dhiman and Bachan Kaur. After graduating from DAV College in Jalandhar, he moved to Bombay in 1965. He met Chitra Dutta in 1967, and they married in 1969, later becoming parents to their son, Vivek.

Jagjit Singh is renowned for his slow, soothing, and calming tracks, which popularized ghazals among the general public, challenging the notion that the genre was solely for the elite. His soulful voice, rich with rhythm, melody, and sorrow, struck a deep chord with listeners.

His legacy includes timeless songs like Tumko Dekha To Ye Khayal Aaya, which depicts a man finding solace in love amidst life's struggles, and Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho from the film Arth, often considered a comforting track for those experiencing heartbreak.

In 2011, to commemorate his 70th birthday, Singh announced a tour of 70 concerts around the world. Tragically, he suffered a brain hemorrhage the same year and passed away on October 10.

Singh was known for his unpredictability—some of his songs began with joy but left listeners feeling melancholic, while others, despite their sorrowful lyrics, offered a sense of hope. His music had an unimaginable effect on his audience.

Beyond his musical legacy, Singh was also deeply involved in philanthropy, supporting organizations such as CRY, Save the Children, and ALMA.

In 2003, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India for his contributions to music. Jagjit Singh’s music transcends generations, and his genre-defining work continues to inspire millions, even 13 years after his passing. The maestro of melancholy still rules the hearts of many, and his ghazals remain timeless.