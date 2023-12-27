Ever since Aashiqui 3 was announced with Kartik Aaryan, there has been ample speculation on whom he will romance in the film. Now, rumours are rife that the makers of the musical love story have found their leading lady. Reportedly, Triptii Dimri is being finalised to pair up with Kartik

Triptii Dimri and Kartik Aaryan

Ever since Aashiqui 3 was announced with Kartik Aaryan, there has been ample speculation on whom he will romance in the film. Now, rumours are rife that the makers of the musical love story have found their leading lady. Reportedly, Triptii Dimri is being finalised to pair up with Kartik in Anurag Basu’s directorial venture. Following the release of Animal, Triptii has become the talk of tinsel town for making an impact despite a small role. Interestingly, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer was backed by T-Series, which is also backing Aashiqui 3. Impressed with her acting chops, the makers are optimistic that the Qala actor will scorch the screen with her histrionics. Incidentally, the film will also see Kartik foray into an intense romance, unlike the light romcoms he has become synonymous with so far. The makers are planning to roll cameras by the first half of 2024.

Sharmila makes her choices

Given that biopics have always piqued audience interest, there is always a certain curiosity on which real-life story would be told next. Currently, movies on the life and times of late legendary actors Madhubala and Meena Kumari are said to be in the works. In this week’s episode of the eighth season of his chat show, Karan Johar asked Sharmila Tagore who does she think would do justice to a movie made on her. Since it was a part of the rapid fire round, the Gulmohar actor promptly replied that Alia Bhatt or granddaughter Sara Ali Khan would be perfect to essay her on screen. She explained, “If it is made now, I would say Alia. And if it is [made] perhaps a little later, I would say Sara.” Hmmm, that’s some choice.

With love, from the Khans

Even as Arbaaz Khan got married to Sshura Khan on Sunday, it looks like the Khan-daan shares a cordial equation with Malaika Arora. On Christmas, Salman Khan reportedly sent across a hamper as a gift to Malla. She shared pictures of the special present from the Dabangg Khan’s clothing brand on social media. The khaas tohfa was also accompanied with a special note, saying, “Wishing you a Merry Christmas filled with warmth and cheer and a joyous New Year! As a token of our appreciation for your unwavering friendship and support, we’ve prepared this small gift hamper. May it bring a smile to your face, just as your presence brightens ours.” It was signed off “with love and gratitude” from Salman and his clothing brand. Nice.

Ready for action again

Ajay Devgn is healing fine from the eye injury he suffered while shooting an action scene for Singham Again (Blow for tough cop, December 4). After he completed his scenes, he took time off to rest as per the advice of his eye doctor. Director Rohit Shetty recently wrapped up the Mumbai spell with other actors. Ajay will reunite with the team later in January for the next spell as the action moves to Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff will also be joining the shoot.

Accident prone, eh?

Uh oh! It appears that Varun Dhawan has become accident-prone ever since he began filming his next, adapted from Atlee’s 2016 Tamil hit, Theri. The actor, who is currently in Kochi for a long spell with director Kalees and co-actor Wamiqa Gabbi, injured his leg again. Sharing a picture of his bandaged leg on social media, he wrote, “Another day on the shoot of VD18,” as the movie is tentatively titled. And to think that just last Sunday, he hurt his shin against an iron object. Incidentally, Varun has suffered injuries while shooting for the film, first in August and then in September. Koi iski nazar utaro!

Janhvi’s secret project

Talk in the trade is that Janhvi Kapoor has been signed on for a big-budget film. What’s more, it is a heroine-centric project that is likely to propel her above her contemporaries. Details of the movie are being kept under wraps as the makers are planning to announce the project in the coming weeks. Janhvi is currently working on her Telugu debut, Devara, in which she pairs up with Junior NTR. The first of the two-part film is slated to release on April 5, with the first teaser said to be unveiled on January 8. Janhvi also has Mr and Mrs Mahi, and Ulajh scheduled to release in the coming year.

Tiff tiff hota hai

It appears that all is not well between Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwarii, as they haven’t been spotted together in a while. On the other hand, he was recently spotted at the airport with a mystery girl. Before the paparazzi could get a dekko of his new friend, she rushed inside to avoid getting snapped. These developments have led to speculation of Ibrahim and Palak having drifted apart. Wonder what went wrong.