Akshay Oberoi on prep for 'Resident': 'I’ve watched almost 25 psychological thrillers'

Updated on: 08 November,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Bollywood actor Akshay Oberoi, who is gearing up to shoot Resident in Greece, says he has watched 25 psychological thrillers to understand the genre better

Psychological thrillers are one of Akshay Oberoi’s favourite genres to watch. “It’s because of how these films challenge the actors and the audience. There is something about the complexity of the human mind that’s fascinating and unsettling,” he reasons. No wonder then the actor is excited to explore the genre for the first time with his next, Resident. 


Ahead of Akash Goila’s directorial venture rolling in Greece in December, Oberoi has begun his prep. For starters, the actor says he has watched numerous movies over the past month to get a better understanding of the genre. “For Resident, I’ve watched almost 25 psychological thrillers that delve into the depths of human psychology and mental conflict. I wanted to understand the subtleties of how emotions are portrayed in such movies, from fear and paranoia to vulnerability and control,” says the actor, who has devoured some of the best in the genre, from Cube (1997) to Identity (2003), from Panic Room (2002) to Phone Booth (2002).  
 
Not just that, Oberoi says he has also sought the guidance of a psychologist to get a clearer understanding of the mindset of a criminal. He explains, “Understanding the nuances of a character means diving deep into their psyche, and discovering what truly drives them. That brings authenticity to every scene.”



