"Returned like a newcomer": Fardeen Khan on making comeback with 'Heeramandi'

The long wait to watch Fardeen Khan back on screen is almost over. The actor, who has entertained audiences with films like 'No Entry' and 'Heyy Babyy', is returning to acting after almost 12-13 years

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' marks Fardeen's first acting project post his break.

In a recent interview with ANI, Fardeen opened up about his comeback, saying he feels like a "newcomer".

"I am quite excited but extremely nervous as well. A lot has changed in these 12 years...The level of films has changed. The way people consume cinema has changed... Today, there's completely a new generation so I feel like a newcomer. I feel fortunate that I got a chance to work with good people with this 'Heeramandi' show. I have two more pictures that will be released this year... I am really thankful to the audience have trusted me," he said.

He last appeared on the big screen in Dulha Mil Gaya. The actor had gone on a sabbatical, being completely off movies and even social media.

In his comeback project, he will be seen essaying the role of Wali Mohammed.

At the trailer launch of the show in the national capital recently, Fardeen said that his onscreen character is a "true romantic." He added, "For Wali Mohammad, he didn't allow the power, ambition, status and wealth to corrupt his heart. He kept his heart intact and for him, love was the focus of his life. He was a true romantic. I got a thing or two from him."

He also shared how Bhansali allows actors to "bring depth to the roles."

Fardeen added, "For me, this was something I have never done and it was the perfect role for me. At the age I am, to come back to the screen, you come with a certain amount of life experience, and wisdom and you know you can you can contribute to the layers that Sanjay writes into all his characters. His characters are very intricate and very complex. There's nobody like him who writes characters. He goes across the spectrum and emotions, and he has this intuitive understanding of it. It's daunting to work with him, but at the same time, when you see it all together, it just all makes sense. I'm extremely grateful for this chance and so happy to be here."

Starring a talented ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman, 'Heeramandi' is set to be out on May 1 on Netflix. Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, the project promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom.

