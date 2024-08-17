Rhea Chakraborty and rumoured boyfriend businessman Nikhil Kamath were spotted riding a bike in the city. The two have been reportedly dating for a while

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was spotted on Saturday morning in the city riding pillion on a bike. The bike was being ridden by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. It is rumoured that the two have been dating for a while now. As they took a ride in the city, paparazzi identified them and clicked some pictures and videos that have now gone viral on social media.

In the videos doing the round on social media, Rhea can be seen in a cropped top, denim jacket and purple pants. She wore a black face mask, carried a bag and opted for sandals. The actor wore her hair in a ponytail. She was avoiding contact with photographers who had them surrounded. Nikhil, on the other hand, was seen in blue shorts a riding jacket , face mask and a white helmet.

Rhea Chakraborty was earlier dating late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress landed in legal soup following his demise in 2020 as Sushant's family had filed a case of abetment to suicide against her. Rhea was also involved in a drug investigation case by the NCB that was taken up following Sushant's death. She also spent a month in jail.

Currently, Rhea is moving ahead in life. Last month, she made her podcast debut with 'Chapter 2'. She also opened her clothing brand named 'Chapter 2' along with her brother Showik.

On the podcast, Rhea opened up about her personal life. "Everybody knows my ‘chapter one’, or assumes that they know it. I did go through a lot of phases of feeling different emotions, being different versions of myself. Finally, I am feeling more me, but a newer version, like a rebirth. And I want to celebrate that with anyone who has a ‘chapter two’. I want to say that it is ok to have a chapter two, to start again, to move on in life. I want to celebrate change.”

During the episode she revealed that she has the superpower of of polarising any room that she enters. "I often joke that I have a big superpower. I enter a room and I can polarize it! Half of them would think, 'She has done something, she is a witch, she practices black magic,' and the other half would think, 'She's a strong girl who fought through it, she had courage.' I can sense it the moment I enter a room. I will experience this at the dentist's clinic, the gym, the airport. This has also made me understand that it doesn't matter. Those who love you, great, those who hate you, that's also okay, it doesn't matter," said the actor.