Rhea Chakraborty birthday: List of films the actress has worked in

Rhea Chakraborty celebrates her 31st birthday. (Pic- Rhea's Instagram)

Rhea Chakraborty, a VJ turned actress, began her career with the MTV reality show ‘TVS Scooty Teen Diva ’. She later worked on several TV shows as a VJ and finally made her acting debut in 2012 with the Telugu film ‘Tuneega Tuneega’. The actress was last seen in the 2021 film ‘Chehre.’

On the occasion of her 31st birthday, we bring a list of films in which she has worked.

Tuneega Tuneega (2012)

Rhea made her acting debut with this film. The film's plot is about Karthik and Nidhi, who hated each other as children but subsequently fell in love. Nidhi's family wants her to marry someone else but Kartik decides to fight and win her love. Rhea plays the role of Nidhi.

Mere Dad Ki Maruti (2013)

The film, which starred Rhea Chakraborty as Jasleen, tells the story of Sameer, whose father purchases an amazing new car for his daughter's wedding. However, the car is stolen when Sameer plans to take it before the wedding to impress his girlfriend Jasleen.

Sonali Cable (2014)

Sonali Cable is a 2014 Indian Bollywood film about a girl named Sonali who runs an Internet service provider in Mumbai and gives it her all to save her business while a major corporation called Shining Broadband attempts to keep its monopoly in the city. In the film, Rhea plays the lead character Sonali.

Dobaara: Look at Your Evil (2017)

Rhea plays Tanya in the supernatural horror film, which follows a story of a haunted mirror and the contrasting views of a brother and sister dealing with the murder of their parents.

Half Girlfriend (2017)

Half Girlfriend is an Indian Hindi-language romantic drama film based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name. Rhea plays Anshika Patel, a girl who loves Madhav (Arjun Kapoor) but lets him go for another girl (Shraddha Kapoor).

Bank Chor (2017)

Rhea Chakraborty, who plays a crime reporter, joins the narrative of a robbery that eventually turns into a mad circus when a politician's career is jeopardised due to certain confidential documents.

Jalebi (2018)

Aisha (Rhea Chakraborty) is a young writer from Mumbai who travels to Delhi with a buddy to conduct research for her future book. She meets and falls in love with a native guide, Dev (Varun Mitra). The fates had something else in mind for the two as they got separated at the end.

Chehre (2021)

Rhea was last seen in the Hindi mystery thriller, in a supporting role. The story of the movie revolves around a businessman who is trapped in an old man’s home and has no way out.