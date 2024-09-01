After Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020, his father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and accused her of abetment to suicide and money laundering

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla Jail following the death of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, opened up on her experience of getting locked up. Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. His father filed an FIR against Rhea and accused her of abetment to suicide and money laundering. The case was soon transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), as allegations of money laundering and drug peddling surfaced against Rhea.

Rhea Chakraborty shares her experience in Mumbai jail

Speaking on Karishma Mehta's podcast, Rhea said, "Jail is actually a very different world because there's no society in jail. There is a weird sense of equality. Everyone is a number, they are not a person. You are a UT number when you are in under trial prison...It's a strange world, it's a very evolved crowd. Because it's just human emotion at its basic rawest. It's survival. You have to survive each day, and each day feels like a year. It takes a long time for a day to finish because you're literally doing nothing. There it is paused."

Rhea Chakraborty on acknowledging her time in jail

Although she taught the others around her to do yoga and dance, Rhea recalls experiencing depression and darkness. "My time in there was actually really difficult in the first two weeks to kind of adjust to this situation because no one ever believes that they are going to jail. Once you are in there, it takes a long time to understand that this has happened. There is a deep depression and darkness that I obviously experienced...You are really thinking negative thoughts now. I've always been a very bubbly, positive person, like delusionally optimistic," she added.

Rhea Chakraborty’s work front

On the work front, Rhea was last seen in Rummy Jafry's film 'Chehre', which was released in 2021. She was seen alongside Emran Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan. After struggling for a while, she became one of the gang leaders on 'Roadies Season 19'. A couple of weeks ago she launched her podcast 'Chapter 2'.