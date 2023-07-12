Rhea Kapoor shares adorable pics of Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and Vayu from her London vacation

It appears that Rhea and Sonam Kapoor, the famous Kapoor sisters, are currently having a delightful time during their London family vacation

Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja and their son, Vayu in London, Pic/Rhea Kapoor's Instagram

It appears that Rhea and Sonam Kapoor, the famous Kapoor sisters, are currently having a delightful time during their London family vacation. Rhea, who is a producer, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some adorable moments featuring her nephew Vayu. The series of pictures showcased Rhea's husband, Karan Boolani, as well as Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, and their son Vayu.

In one of the photos, Sonam and Anand Ahuja can be seen walking the streets of London while playfully interacting with Vayu. Sonam looked stylish in a denim shirt paired with a T-shirt and jeggings, carrying Vayu in a carrier. Anand opted for an all-black outfit. Another picture captured the cute moment when Vayu held his uncle's finger. Rhea Kapoor, the master behind the camera also appeared in a selfie with her husband Karan Boolani.

Rhea shared these pictures on Instagram with a caption that read, "If you look for it, I've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love actually... is all around." Sonam and Sunita Kapoor, Rhea's mother, responded to the post with red heart emojis. Granny Kapoor wants to be there too!

On Friday, Rhea's husband Karan Boolani shared a monochrome picture on his Instagram story, showing Sonam cuddling with her sister Rhea. Sonam and Rhea reposted the photo on their own Instagram Stories, expressing their sisterly love for each other.

The thread of photos also contained heartwarming moments of London love that Rhea had captured on film. These pictures included benches erected 'in loving memory' of friends and family members, on which present-day Londoners sat and shared laughter, warmth and conversations.

Recently, Rhea also shared glimpses of their London outing with Karan, Sonam, Anand, and Vayu. One of the pictures featured Rhea and Karan walking together in matching black outfits, while another showed Anand holding their son Vayu and sitting on a swing. Sonam, Rhea, and Karan stood behind them, completing the lovely family portrait.

Sonam and Anand got married on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, they announced that they were expecting their first child together. On August 20, 2022, the couple welcomed their baby boy in Mumbai. They shared the news with a sweet message expressing gratitude to the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who supported them throughout the journey, acknowledging that their lives had been forever changed by the arrival of their beautiful baby boy.

On Sonam's birthday on June 9, 2023, the family shared a series of photos from the intimate birthday party at their Notting Hill residence. Mother-son duo stole the show again!