Bollywood power couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their first child, a baby girl on July 16. They have named her Zuneyra Ida Fazal. According to naming websites, Zuneyra is an Arabic name that means guiding light. Meanwhile, her middle name Ida in Greek means hardworking. The couple in an interview with Vogue India spoke about parenthood and how welcoming their child has changed their respective lives and brought them closer as a family.

Richa Chadha on being eco-friendly despite birth of baby

Babies grow quickly and they usually outgrow their clothes and shoes in a matter of months. Richa Chadha revealed that she was against having a child until last year owing to climate change Now, even after having welcomed their child, they have been mindful of the environment.

"I don’t want to be some kind of consumer robot, constantly looking to buy more things wrapped in plastic that end up in the ocean. In fact, Ali is very mindful of single-use plastics, more so for the baby. A year ago, I was firmly against having a child, and climate change was a very big reason. This is the hottest year we’ve had, and likely the coolest year you and I will experience going forward. Eco anxiety is a real thing for people like me who lie awake thinking about it," she said.

"Dia Mirza, a really good friend of mine, actually lives her truth. Many of the baby items in my home are from when she was pregnant. The books are gifts from Soha Ali Khan and my prenatal yoga instructor. There’s a wonderful community of women who may not make a big fuss about it, but they’ll say, ‘I’ve kept this for you,’ and then you pass it on too," she shared.

Richa Chadha on the challenges of postpartum

Richa explains, “It’s tough to decipher your own thoughts in that space because none of it is psychological, it’s all biological. Your hormones are constantly fluctuating, leaving you to wonder why you feel a certain way. When I feel moody, I remind people not to take me too seriously and tell myself the same. I focus on the basics: getting some sunlight, basic nutrition, and working out.”

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal first met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2013 and decided to get married in 2020 during the pandemic.