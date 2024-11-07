Breaking News
India’s fastest swimmer gets 1-year ban for ‘misconduct’
Mid-Day revives vacay dreams for 40 Mumbai daily wagers
Mumbai: Touts run riot at Kurla terminus; watch video
Navi Mumbai: Man arrested for murder of 60-year-old scrap dealer
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Maha Vikas Aghadi’s 5 guarantees set up contest
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Richa Chadha borrowed baby items from THIS actress says she was against having a baby until last year

Richa Chadha borrowed baby items from THIS actress, says she was against having a baby until last year

Updated on: 07 November,2024 05:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their daughter in July. They have named her Zuneyra. The couple spoke about parenthood and how they are navigating life

Richa Chadha borrowed baby items from THIS actress, says she was against having a baby until last year

Richa Chadha

Listen to this article
Richa Chadha borrowed baby items from THIS actress, says she was against having a baby until last year
x
00:00

Bollywood power couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their first child, a baby girl on July 16. They have named her Zuneyra Ida Fazal. According to naming websites, Zuneyra is an Arabic name that means guiding light. Meanwhile, her middle name Ida in Greek means hardworking. The couple in an interview with Vogue India spoke about parenthood and how welcoming their child has changed their respective lives and brought them closer as a family. 


Richa Chadha on being eco-friendly despite birth of baby 


Babies grow quickly and they usually outgrow their clothes and shoes in a matter of months. Richa Chadha revealed that she was against having a child until last year owing to climate change Now, even after having welcomed their child, they have been mindful of the environment. 


"I don’t want to be some kind of consumer robot, constantly looking to buy more things wrapped in plastic that end up in the ocean. In fact, Ali is very mindful of single-use plastics, more so for the baby. A year ago, I was firmly against having a child, and climate change was a very big reason. This is the hottest year we’ve had, and likely the coolest year you and I will experience going forward. Eco anxiety is a real thing for people like me who lie awake thinking about it," she said.

"Dia Mirza, a really good friend of mine, actually lives her truth. Many of the baby items in my home are from when she was pregnant. The books are gifts from Soha Ali Khan and my prenatal yoga instructor. There’s a wonderful community of women who may not make a big fuss about it, but they’ll say, ‘I’ve kept this for you,’ and then you pass it on too," she shared. 

Richa Chadha on the challenges of postpartum

Richa explains, “It’s tough to decipher your own thoughts in that space because none of it is psychological, it’s all biological. Your hormones are constantly fluctuating, leaving you to wonder why you feel a certain way. When I feel moody, I remind people not to take me too seriously and tell myself the same. I focus on the basics: getting some sunlight, basic nutrition, and working out.”

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal first met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2013 and decided to get married in 2020 during the pandemic.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

richa chadha ali fazal dia mirza soha ali khan Entertainment News Bollywood Entertainment bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK