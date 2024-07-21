Ali Fazal took it to his Instagram and, in a collaborative post with the new mom and wife Richa Chadha, shared the first glimpse of their baby girl

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha share first glimpse of their daughter

Listen to this article Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal share first glimpse of their baby girl: 'Collab post to announce biggest collab of our lives’ x 00:00

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 16. Now, the new father has shared another post on his Instagram, and it is the cutest thing on the internet. Fazal took it to his Instagram and, in a collaborative post with the new mom and wife Richa Chadha, shared the first glimpse of their baby girl. In the picture shared by the new parents, we can see the little feet of their baby angel while she is wrapped in a cloth.

While sharing the adorable post, the couple wrote, "Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So thank you all for your love and blessings."

ADVERTISEMENT

As soon as Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha dropped the picture, their friends and fans started reacting to it. "Congratulations both of u. What a blessing," commented Taapsee Pannu, while Tabu dropped multiple red hearts. Konkona Sen Sharma, while reacting to the post, wrote, "Welcome to the world, baby girl! You make it a better place." "Many congratulations, God bless your beautiful family," shared Gauahar Khan. "Omg. Such happy news!! All my love to the three of you. God bless the lil angel and congratulations to the proud and happy mommy and daddy,” Archana Puran Singh wrote.

It was earlier on June 18 when the couple announced the happy news through a statement. The statement read, "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings! Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal."

In February, Richa and Ali announced on social media that they were expecting their first child. Their Instagram announcement read, “1+1=3,” and was captioned, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.” Richa and Ali first met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2013 and decided to get married in 2020 during the pandemic. The duo tied the knot in Lucknow on October 4.