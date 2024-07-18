Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: More trees might be saved at Malabar Hill
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Main accused claims arrest is illegal, cites weather data
Mumbai Metro 3 “opens on July 24”, and cancelled soon
Mumbai: Dadar East monorail station renamed Vitthal Mandir
Mumbai rains: Catchment areas see little rainfall in past 2 days, water stock at 37 per cent
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcome baby girl

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcome baby girl

Updated on: 18 July,2024 02:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have welcomed their first child. The actress gave birth to their baby girl on July 16

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcome baby girl

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Listen to this article
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcome baby girl
x
00:00

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed a baby girl on July 16. The couple shared the happy news through a statement. The couple had announced the news of their pregnancy in February.  


The statement read, "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings!” Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal."


On Tuesday, Richa had shared first pictures of her bare baby bump from a maternity shoot. 


Richa shared four black-and-white pictures that beautifully captures the final stages of her pregnancy. In the first picture, Richa's baby belly is seen in focus with her and Ali's hand over it. The second picture gives a wider shot of the first one where we see Richa's face. The third picture sees both parents-to-be lying comfortably on a couch with their cat peeking from behind. In the picture, Richa is seen resting on Ali as the two look at the baby belly. The final picture is a happy shot of Richa holding her belly. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

Sharing the pictures, the Heeramandi actress wrote, "What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light ? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey @alifazal9 , through this lifetime and many more, through starlights and galaxies… thank you for getting genius @ridburman to shoot us in our natural habitat@gulati.kanika. May we bring forth a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing and above all love. Ameen!"

In February, Richa and Ali announced on social media that they were expecting their first child.

Their Instagram announcement read, “1+1=3,” and was captioned, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.”

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2013 and decided to get married in 2020 during the pandemic.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

richa chadha ali fazal Entertainment News entertaintment bollywood bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK