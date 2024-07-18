Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have welcomed their first child. The actress gave birth to their baby girl on July 16

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed a baby girl on July 16. The couple shared the happy news through a statement. The couple had announced the news of their pregnancy in February.

The statement read, "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings!” Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal."

On Tuesday, Richa had shared first pictures of her bare baby bump from a maternity shoot.

Richa shared four black-and-white pictures that beautifully captures the final stages of her pregnancy. In the first picture, Richa's baby belly is seen in focus with her and Ali's hand over it. The second picture gives a wider shot of the first one where we see Richa's face. The third picture sees both parents-to-be lying comfortably on a couch with their cat peeking from behind. In the picture, Richa is seen resting on Ali as the two look at the baby belly. The final picture is a happy shot of Richa holding her belly.

Sharing the pictures, the Heeramandi actress wrote, "What can a love so pure bring forth into the world, but a beam of light ? Thank you for being my partner on this incredible journey @alifazal9 , through this lifetime and many more, through starlights and galaxies… thank you for getting genius @ridburman to shoot us in our natural habitat@gulati.kanika. May we bring forth a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing and above all love. Ameen!"

In February, Richa and Ali announced on social media that they were expecting their first child.

Their Instagram announcement read, “1+1=3,” and was captioned, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.”

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2013 and decided to get married in 2020 during the pandemic.

