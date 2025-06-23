Breaking News
Gangs of Wasseypur completes 13; Richa Chadha, and Manoj Bajpayee pen heartfelt tributes

Updated on: 23 June,2025 01:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Richa Chadha and Manoj Bajpayee marked 13 years of Gangs of Wasseypur with emotional posts. Richa recalled it as a ‘tough shoot’, while Bajpayee hailed it as a film that changed Indian cult cinema forever

Picture Courtesy/Richa Chadha's Instagram account

Actress Richa Chadha said that Anurag Kashyap's "Gangs Of Wasseypur" was a tough film to shoot as the cult classic completed 13 years of release on Sunday.
 
Richa took to her IG and treated the netizens with some behind-the-screen glimpses from the gangster drama.

Along with the pictures, she also penned a heartfelt note about "Gangs Of Wasseypur" aging well.


"Happy 13 GOW. You've aged well. Wish I could say the same about the world. You probably wouldn't get made today no, who will risk a 2 part mammoth period story about intergenerational violence against the backdrop of illegal coal mining? So glad you exist! love you. To dormant potential and unrequited love, and to Sohil Shah...Love to the entire team, it was a tough film to shoot," Richa wrote.


 
 
 
 
 
Prior to this, taking to his Instagram account, Manoj Bajpayee posted a video compilation of a couple of powerful scenes from "Gangs Of Wasseypur".

Bajpayee shared that the film is responsible for shaping the Indian cult cinema forever.

He penned on the photo-sharing app, "Hazraat, Hazraat, Hazraat! 13 years ago, Wasseypur redefined Indian cinema. A saga of coal, crime, and cult dialogues that still echo across screens and streets. More than a project, this became a moment in history, one that shaped Indian cult cinema forever. #13YearsOfGOW #GangsOfWasseypur."

 
 
 
 
 
Along with Richa and Bajpayee, the film has a talented cast on board including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Huma Qureshi, Piyush Mishra, and Tigmanshu Dhulia, along with others.

"Gangs Of Wasseypur" talks about the power struggle of the coal mafia (Mafia Raj) of Dhanbad, and how the crime families lock horns.

Part one of the two-part series was released on June 22, 2012, followed by the release of the sequel on August 8, 2012.

Over the years, the "Gangs Of Wasseypur" series has gained a cult status among the audience.

