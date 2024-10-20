While promoting her show, Riddhima shared that after Rishi Kapoor’s passing, she, her brother Ranbir Kapoor, and their mother Neetu Kapoor would grieve privately in separate rooms

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who made her on-screen debut this year with Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, has a close relationship with her family. She lost her father, the legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, in 2020. While promoting her show, Riddhima shared that after Rishi Kapoor’s passing, she, her brother Ranbir Kapoor, and their mother Neetu Kapoor would grieve privately in separate rooms.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on grieving after Rishi Kapoor's passing

In a recent interview with YouTuber Siddharth Kanan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, opened up about the loss of her father. She revealed how the family kept their emotions to themselves and didn’t show them to each other.

Riddhima said, "When my dad passed away we never showed emotions to each other. We used to go to separate rooms and cry like take it all out and then come and then just be normal or act normal, but it has got us really close."

Riddhima added that while the Kapoor family may not openly express their feelings, they still carry the pain of losing Rishi Kapoor deep inside. She also shared that she and her mother, Neetu Kapoor, are there to support each other through it all. Riddhima met her husband Bharat while studying in London. They got married in 2006, after four years of being together.

All about Riddhima Kapoor Sahni joining FLOBW

Earlier this year, Riddhima announced that she would be starring in the popular Netflix reality show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. She made her acting debut in the show's third season. The first two seasons featured Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh in the main roles.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Riddhima shared the poster and penned, “More drama, more spice, and the most FABULOUS you’ve ever seen them be! Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 coming soon only on Netflix!”

In the video, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni said, “Name hai Delhi ki Billi.” The host added, ‘Warna aapka toh yeh mohalla hai.” Riddhima further said, “Yeh toh ghar hai mera”.

The reality show made its debut on Netflix in 2020, gaining immense popularity among fans during its first season. Notably, Season 1 included guest appearances by celebrities such as Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and others. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the show provides a glimpse into the lives of four Bollywood wives, showcasing how they manage their personal and professional lives, as well as their relationships with each other.