RIP Pamela Chopra: Ajay Devgn, Bhumi Pednekar, Anushka Sharma and others offer condolence to Chopra family

Pamela Chopra with Yash Chopra (Pic/Anupam Kher's Twitter)

Playback singer and film producer Pamela Chopra passed away at the age of 24 on Thursday morning. She was the wife of late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra and mother to Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra. She was reportedly admitted to the hospital in Mumbai for the last two weeks after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

Following the demise of Pamela Chopra, several celebrities took to social media to extend their heartfelt condolence.

Anupam Kher, who has worked with Yash Raj Films in many films, shared an old picture of Pamela and Yash Chopra and wrote, “Saw the friendship of the world, All separated one by one. Goodbye Pam Chopra!! You and Yash ji were an integral and important part of my years in Mumbai! I always considered your smile as one of the beautiful gifts given to me by life. I was lucky that I got to spend a lot of time with you! Om Shanti!”

Bhumi Pednekar who started her career as assistant casting director at YRF wrote, "Pam Aunty you’ve left behind a legacy of love, warmth and kindness. Will never forget our chat after DLKH. Your legacy lives on in many you showered your wisdom on. My condolences to all of those that loved her".

Actor Ajay Devgn wrote, "My thoughts & prayers are with Adi, Rani, Uday and all members of the Chopra family in their hour of grief. RIP respected Pam Chopra Ji Shanti".

Sanjay Dutt tweeted, “My heart is heavy with the news of Pamela aunty's passing. Her impact on the industry and the lives she touched will always be remembered.”

Anushka Sharma shared the note from Yash Raj Films on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “RIP Pamela Aunty.”

Pamela Chopra breathed her last at Lilavati hospital where she was admitted after being diagnosed with pneumonia. She is survived by her sons, filmmaker Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra. "She passed away today early morning due to pneumonia with ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome). She had been admitted to the hospital for 15 days in the ICU," Dr Prahlad Prabhudesai told PTI.

Yash Raj Films said in a statement that the last rites took place at 11 am. "With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning... We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection," the statement read.