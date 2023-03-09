RIP Satish Kaushik: Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Home Min. Amit Shah among others condole demise

As per reports, Kaushik succumbed to a heart attack while travelling in a car. The late actor-director is survived by his wife Shashi and daughter 11-year-old Vanshika Kaushik

Legendary actor and one of the celebrated directors of the Hindi film industry, Satish Kaushik passed away in the wee hours of Thursday, March 9.

The unfortunate news of Kaushik's sudden demise was shared on Twitter by one of his closest friends and industry colleague, actor Anupam Kher.

As per reports, Kaushik succumbed to a heart attack while travelling in a car. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors tried to revive him but unfortunately, Kaushik couldn't be saved.

The renowned actor-director, Satish Kaushik was 66 when he took his last breath.

While confirming the news of Satish Kaushik's death on social media, Anupam penned a heartfelt note which read, “I know that death is the ultimate truth of this world! But I had not thought even in my wildest dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend someday. Such a sudden full stop to a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH!”

Tributes and deepest condolences have been pouring in for the departed soul since the morning after Anupam Kher's tweet surfaced on Twitter.

After Anupam, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut who has worked with the late actor-director in her upcoming movie, 'Emergency' was the first one who reacted to Kaushik's sudden demise.

Calling it 'horrible news', the 'Queen' actor tweeted, "Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti."

Akshay Kumar who has shared screen space with Kaushik in 'Mr & Mrs. Khiladi' called the late actor, "Chanda Mama" as he extended his offered his deepest condolences on Twitter.

"Chanda Mama is gone. Deeply saddened to hear about Satish Kaushik ji’s demise. Will remember him for the spontaneous laughter he brought to the sets of Mr & Mrs Khiladi. Am sure he’s already making everyone smile in heaven. Om Shanti", wrote Kumar alongside a still from 'Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi'.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan too took to Twitter to pay last respect to his 'dearest Satish uncle'. "Shocked to hear of the passing of our beloved Satish Kaushik ji. A most gentle, kind and loving person. Always happy and smiling. A huge loss to our industry. Rest in peace dearest Satish uncle. We will all miss you," tweeted junior Bachchan.

Reacting to Kaushik's death, the 'Ved' actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "Can’t believe you are gone. Your hearty laugh still rings in my ears. Thank you for being a kind and generous co actor, thank you for being a silent teacher. You will be missed, your legacy will live on in our hearts."

'Hera Pheri' star Suniel Shetty who has shared screen space with Kaushik in 'Bade Dilwala' offered his heartfelt condolences on Twitter. "Today, we've lost one of the finest of the film industry. His memory will be a blessing to all those who knew and loved him. Heartfelt condolences to the family," wrote Shetty.

"rest in peace #SatishKaushik ji, will miss you", wrote Sharad Kelkar on Twitter with broken heart emojis.

Calling Kaushik's death a 'great loss' for the film industry, actor Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "Completely shocked to read this ! What a great loss for all of us and his family! Condolences to his family & friends!May you rest in peace Satish Bhai !"

Shocked over the news of Satish Kaushik's untimely passing away, 'The Kashmir Files' director, Vivek Agnihotri tweeted in Hindi, "Abhi kal hi ki toh baat thi... Kya kahen, kaise kahen...Woh thhakare, woh kisse, woh haath pakadd ke "Vivek tu samajhta nahi hai, buzurgon ki baat sunn..." Woh kahaniyan, woh filmein jo banni thin... Sab ghumshuda. Sab khamosh. Om Shanti Satish Kaushik! Artists like you never die."

à¤ à¤­à¥ à¤à¤² à¤¹à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¥à¥…

à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¹à¥à¤, à¤à¥à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤¹à¥à¤…

à¤µà¥ à¤ à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥, à¤µà¥ à¤à¤¼à¤¿à¤¸à¥à¤¸à¥, à¤µà¥ à¤¹à¤¾à¤¥ à¤ªà¤à¤¡à¤¼ à¤à¥ “à¤µà¤¿à¤µà¥à¤ à¤¤à¥ à¤¸à¤®à¤à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥, à¤¬à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¸à¥à¤¨…”

à¤µà¥ à¥§à¥¦à¥¦à¥¦à¥¦ à¤¸à¥à¤à¥à¤ªà¥à¤¸ à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¬à¥à¤¸à¥à¤¶à¤¨…

à¤µà¥ à¤à¤¹à¤¾à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤, à¤µà¥ à¤«à¤¼à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¨à¤¨à¥ à¤¥à¥à¤…

à¤¸à¤¬ à¤à¥à¤®à¤¶à¥à¤¦à¤¾à¥¤ à¤¸à¤¬ à¤à¤¼à¤¾à¤®à¥à¤¶à¥¤

Om Shanti Satish Kaushik!

Besides celebrities and filmmakers, some of the biggest political personalities of the country too came forward to offer their last respect to the notable multifaceted personality, Satish Kaushik. One of them was Hon. Home Minister, Amit Shah.

"Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor, director and writer Satish Kaushik Ji. His contribution to Indian cinema, artistic creations and performances will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and followers. Om Shanti Shanti," tweeted Shah.

'Bigg Boss 16' fame, Soundarya Sharma also took to Twitter to share her condolences, sharing some most recent photos with Satish she wrote, "So so shocked n saddened by your sudden passing away #SatishKaushik ji.Parson hi toh mile the aap… Still in disbelief sir. Larger than life you were. Always inspired n motivated me! I’m at a loss of words! Om Shanti. Rest in Peace my dearest."

So so shocked n saddened by your sudden passing away #SatishKaushik jiððð

à¤ªà¤°à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥ à¤¤à¥ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¥ à¤¥à¥ à¤à¤ª … Still in disbelief sir.

Satish Kaushik was born on April 13, 1956, in Haryana. Before stepping into Bollywood he used to act in theatres. Kaushik who played the memorable role of Calendar in Shekhar Kapur's 1987 blockbuster movie, 'Mr. India', has also charmed audiences with his scintillating performances in movies like 'Ram Lakhan' (1990), 'Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), 'Udta Punjab' (2016) and 'Soorma' (2018).

Kaushik is also known for directing films like 'Roop ki Rani Choron ka Raja' (1993), 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai' (2000), 'Tere Naam' (2003), 'Dhol' (2007), and 'Kaagaz' (2021).

Kaushik was also seen in Rishi Kapoor’s last film Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal-starrer 'Sharmaji Namkeen', which was released on Amazon Prime Video in 2022. The last movie which Kaushik directed was the 2021 Pankaj Tripathi-starrer drama 'Kaagaz'.

Kaushik will next be seen in Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited movie, 'Emergency'.

The late actor-director is survived by his wife Shashi and daughter 11-year-old Vanshika Kaushik.