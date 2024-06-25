'Rishi Kapoor reincarnation': Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's expressions in latest video is too cute to miss, watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha was spotted in the city with her parents at their new under construction house

On Tuesday morning, power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor along with senior actress Neetu Kapoor were seen visiting the site of their under-construction home in Mumbai. The couple often visit the spot to check on the progress of their lavish home that has been under construction for some time now. On Tuesday, the couple was accompanied by their little one who stole the limelight.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen dressed in casuals as they arrived at the site inspection of their new home. Alia was seen carrying her daughter Raha in her arms. Raha's expressions has been the talk of the town every time she gets clicked by the the paparazzi. In the latest video, the little one is seemingly grumpy and not too pleased with this morning's visit to the construction site.

Dressed in a simple onesie with moon prints on it, Raha gave an unimpressed look while glancing at the construction site.

The comment section was filled with netizens going aww over Raha's cute expression. Some were also reminded of the late Rishi Kapoor who is Raha's grandfather.

A user commented, "Her face is almost as if Rishi Kapoor reincarnated and is constantly saying wtf whyyy am I back here again"

"The grumpy face is permanent," read another comment.

"But Raha is clearly not missing anyone," wrote another user in response to Raha's expression and the video caption that reads 'We know you guys were missing Raha'.

"It seems she is always thinking always curious always a little irritated."

"Raha be like haan haan agye phir se prshan krne".

A comment read, "Raha be like - mom ye Ghar bn rha he ya taj Mahal..Etna time...."

"Her cuteness is like her mom," another fan noted.

Alia on Ranbir and Raha's bond:

Alia and her husband Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl in November 2022. In a conversation with Indian Express, Alia Bhatt opened up about Ranbir Kapoor being a doting dad. She said, "I always inherently felt that he was going to be a wonderful father. The bond that they share is of much fun and… They are just so much fun together. Raha and Ranbir are always troubling each other, pulling each other’s legs, they have the funniest conversations, and they make each other laugh!”

Mentioning how Ranbir Kapoor is actually behind Raha's style, she revealed, “One of the things which I didn’t see coming was how specific Ranbir is about Raha’s fashion choices! I have to go and ask him, ‘Ranbir, what should Raha wear for this today?’ Then he will come, rummage into the wardrobe and put it together. He gets so involved deeply into that. You’d think that I’d be the one dressing her up, but I am like no, leave it up to him! He will do it really well.”