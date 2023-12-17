Riteish Deshmukh Birthday 2023: From pulling her around in a gym to doing dance routines with her, let's take a look at 5 of the cutest moments shared between Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza

In Pic: Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh

Listen to this article Riteish Deshmukh Birthday 2023: Actor's adorable moments with wifey Genelia D'Souza x 00:00

Riteish Deshmukh Birthday 2023: Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh just rang into his 45th birthday. The 'Namastey London' actor has won hearts over the years by making audiences fall in love with his comic timing and playful charm over the past 2 decades.

Besides his phenomenal acting chops, the 'Heyy Babyy' actor also entertained his fans through adorable videos on his Instagram alongside his wife Genelia D'Souza. From pulling her around in a gym to doing dance routines with her, let's take a look at 5 of the cutest moments shared between the duo.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this hilariously cute video, Genelia shares a joke with Riteish. "There was a couple, and the wife had a very quiet demeanour," she said, to which Riteish already started laughing. Genelia's pissed-off look at the end and the realization of Riteish that he went wrong showed a very relatable husband-wife relationship in a funny manner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

On Diwali, the 'Dhamaal' actor showed off his muscle power as he dragged around gym equipment with a rope. However, the twist of the video came about when Genelia was also spotted being dragged alongside as she danced in a goofy manner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

"Jo aati to mere kandhe tak bhi nahi, par chadhi mere sar par rehti hai" (Who doesn't even measure up to my shoulder, but always stays above my head), was the chuckle-worthy statement said in a voiceover that ran behind a cute video of himself and his ladylove on a beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

Captioned "jab apni hi beewi se pyaar ho jaaye" (when you fall in love with your own wife), Riteish shared a video where he was seen making hilarious expressions as he lip-synced to a joke. In reaction, Genelia pounced upon him for an adorable back hug.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

The Bollywood duo were cute, romantic and funny at the same time in this video captioned 'Stay !!!', which was aptly overlayed to the similarly titled song by Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI. The highlight of the video was Riteish dancing his behinds off in various outfits, with Genelia joining him at the end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

(With Inputs ANI)