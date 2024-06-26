Breaking News
Riteish Deshmukh: ‘Quirky ghost-hunter with modern gadgets’

Updated on: 27 June,2024 07:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Exploring his first horror comedy with Kakuda, Riteish says director Sarpotdar has given modern twist to his character unlike traditional on-screen ghostbusters

Riteish Deshmukh: ‘Quirky ghost-hunter with modern gadgets’

Kakuda

Riteish Deshmukh: ‘Quirky ghost-hunter with modern gadgets’
Comedies are synonymous with Riteish Deshmukh’s career, but he has added a dimension to the genre with Kakuda, a horror comedy. In Aditya Sarpotdar’s directorial venture, the actor plays a ghost-hunter. “As someone who has primarily worked in comedy, being part of the horror comedy genre was a refreshing change. The challenge was to strike the right balance between the two emotions, ensuring that the jump scares were effective while the comedic moments landed perfectly,” says Deshmukh, who is joined by Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem in the movie.


What was even more exciting for the actor was that his character wasn’t the run-of-the-mill, verse-chanting and ritual-following ghost-hunter. Instead, Sarpotdar and the writers have given a modern twist to the role. “This is a quirky ghost-hunter. There is a unique blend of humour and modernity in his approach to ghost-hunting. Unlike the traditional ones we often see, my character brings a contemporary twist to the role, using modern gadgets and a witty personality to tackle the supernatural.”


The ZEE5 offering follows Sarpotdar’s Munjya, which has become a sleeper hit. Arriving right after a success can be pressuring, but Deshmukh has an optimistic take. “Aditya is a fantastic director, and Munjya’s success is a testament to his storytelling prowess. We are aware of the high expectations. There is always a bit of pressure when you’re working on a project that follows a hit, but it’s the good kind of pressure that keeps you motivated. The key is to use it to fuel our creativity.”


bollywood news Entertainment News

