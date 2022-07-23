Rituparna Sengupta felicitated in New York

Rituparna Sengupta, was felicitated by Indian-American community leaders and elected officials July 15, 2022, at Old Westbury, New York

Rituparna Sengupta/picture courtesy: PR

Close to 150 guests attended the event where Congressman Tom Suozzi, D-NY, was present, and along with New York, Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar presented a proclamation to Sengupta from the Empire State, recognizing her accomplishments.

A trained Manipuri and Odissi dancer, Sengupta is not only an actress but also a producer who has won several awards. She is known for her work in Bengali and Hindi cinema, critically acclaimed for her work in Ahaa Re (2019), Parcel (2020) and Dahan (1998). She also has a dance troupe called “Bhabna Aaj O Kaal” (Contemporary Thoughts), which performs plays based on Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s writings. Filmmakers Mukesh Modi and Tirlok Malik were at the July 15 event in Old Westbury for Sengupta’s felicitation.

Leaders from various community organizations representing different regions of India such as Bengal, Punjab, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh etc., as well as organizations such as the Federation of Indian Associations and the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, and Dr. Sudhir Parikh, chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media and ITV Gold, were also present. Padma Shri recipient Dr. Parikh praised the accomplishments of Sengupta and said she had greater successes to look forward to in her future.

Sengupta thanked everyone profusely for hosting her and her husband Sanjay Chakrabarty, an IT businessman. She became emotional and said "I can't describe in words how honoured I felt at receiving the proclamation and the praise at the gathering. I have tried to do my work with all honesty and hard work and getting acclaimed for the same makes me feel grateful and content at the same time. I will keep trying to entertain my audiences and make their life filled with joy through my art as much as possible."

The air was filled with music played by live musicians on the sitar and sarod followed by a sumptuous dinner.