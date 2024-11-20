Breaking News
Riya and Raima Sen's father Bharat Dev Varma dies at 83

Updated on: 20 November,2024 08:42 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Bharat Dev Varma breathed his last at their Ballygunge Circular Road residence, even as arrangements were being made to take him to a nearby hospital

Riya and Raima Sen Pic/Instagram

Veteran actor Moon Moon Sen's husband Bharat Dev Varma died at his residence here on Tuesday due to old age-related ailments, family sources said. Dev Varma, 83, is survived by his wife and two daughters Raima and Riya who are also actors.


He breathed his last at their Ballygunge Circular Road residence, even as arrangements were being made to take him to a nearby hospital after his health condition deteriorated, the sources said. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a post on X, said, "Saddened by the demise of Bharat Dev Varma, the husband of filmstar Moon Moon Sen, and himself a great well-wisher of mine."



"After getting the news today morning, I visited their Ballygunge residence, where their daughter Riya was present. Moon Moon and Raima are coming from Delhi. I paid my respect to the departed and condolences to the family," she said.

Moon Moon Sen, a former TMC MP, had married Dev Varma in 1978. He was a member of the erstwhile royal family of Tripura. "He was indeed very loving and affectionate to me and I shall always treasure his memories. He truly considered me as part of his family and his demise is a great loss for me," Banerjee added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

