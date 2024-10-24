Breaking News
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals how RK Laxmans work impacted his choice in cinema

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals how RK Laxman's work impacted his choice in cinema 

Updated on: 24 October,2024 04:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

On legendary artist RK Laxman's birth anniversary, actor Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about the impact of the cartoonist on his life, right from his childhood days

Ayushmann Khurrana and RK Laxman

On the 103rd birth anniversary of legendary illustrator and cartoonist R.K. Laxman, Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to share heartfelt admiration for him, whose work has left a long-lasting impression on many minds in the country, including the actor's. Giving a tribute to Mr. R.K. Laxman, he captioned his story - Saluting a true icon of our times - R.K. Laxman sir! No one has celebrated the common man like you. Thank you for giving a voice to millions of Indians... you have inspired many, including me.


Ayushmann Khurrana on how RK Laxman shaped his cinema choices


R.K. Laxman always worked towards giving a voice to the voiceless through his work, and his stories of the common man had a sharp sense of humor and profound empathy that connected with audiences across ages! Speaking about his admiration for the legendary cartoonist, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “R.K. Laxman sir is a true Indian icon who has championed the common man through his exemplary work. He made the common man an observer of time, life and politics and like a lot of Indians, I’m a huge fan of his work too. His work was the voice of millions in our country and he captured the sentiment of people to perfection.”


Shaping young minds since the 1950’s for almost half a century, Mr. Laxman’s illustrations served as inspiration for many, including Ayushmann. R.K. Laxman’s impact on Ayushmann reflected in his cinema with the kinds of roles he plays - depicting the story of the common man. Talking about R.K. Laxman’s impact on him growing up, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “His work had an impact on me too because right from school and college, I got hooked onto doing street plays that championed common people! I have read some of his works, I have been amazed to read the meaning and interpretations of his sketches. He has touched the lives of many, including mine. Even in my choice of cinema, I have tried to champion the people of India and the emotions of our country. I’m proud to have lived at a time where I could consume the creations of his brilliant mind.”

