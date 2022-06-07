R. Madhavan celebrates 23 years of togetherness with wife Sarita with a throwback picture

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 June,2022 09:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
"23 yrs of togetherness. Today, I realized how quickly time flies. I love you so much. Happy wedding anniversary, my love." captioned Sarita on her Instagram handle with lots of emojis

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Sarita Madhavan


Bollywood actor R. Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje completed 23 years of marriage on Tuesday. On the occasion of their 23rd wedding anniversary, Madhavan shared a throwback picture of them together on his social media handle.

"How is it that I am more in love with you now than ever before and I am just getting started... Happy anniversary wifey.. " captioned the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor on his Instagram account.




In the vintage picture, Madhavan can be seen sporting a charming smile, decked up in a suit and tie while his wife Sarita has ethnic wear on, with a subtle smile on her face. Both seem to be quite happy in the picture.


