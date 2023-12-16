Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao have named their bab y girl Josephine

In Pic: Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira (Pic/Instagram)

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira share their baby girl's name with an adorable face reveal, see photos and video

Celebrity couple Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao welcomed a baby girl on October 1. They later shared an Instagram post announcing their daughter's arrival a few days after her birth.



Today, Rochelle Rao took to social media once again to reveal their daughter's photo and name. The couple has named her Josephine. The photos depict them holding onto their baby girl in two of them while posing for the camera. The third photo captures an adorable moment from a baby photoshoot

Sharing the photo, Rochelle wrote, "The words of this song capture our emotions right now as we look at these pictures of our beautiful baby girl -Josephine Sequeira. Baby, I’m dancing in the dark, With you between my arms, Barefoot on the grass, Listening to our favorite song, I have faith in what I see, Now I know I have met an angel in person, And she looks perfect, I don’t deserve this, You look perfect tonight."

The duo shared another post, which was a video from their photoshoot, and in this collaborative post, they wrote, "So here it is, the big reveal you have all been waiting for! Introducing ‘our love’ Josephine Sequiera, please shower her with all your love & blessings. Big big thank you to @shrutitejwaniphotography for capturing her in the cutest possible way, these are memories for a lifetime! Watch this space for more of this super cute photo shoot."

Announcing their baby girl's arrival, they had shared a post earlier and the caption read, "Praising God for the greatest blessing He could ever grant us, our little girl, Baby Sequeira born on the first of October 2023. Thank you guys for all your undying love and support through this amazing journey we love you. And thanks @vasavi.todi for this cutest edit! I prayed for this child, and the Lord has granted me what I asked of him. 1 Samuel 1:27.” The post read, “We’re on cloud nine. Baby girl Sequeira is here! 1.10.2023 (sic).”

The couple tied the knot on March 4, 2018, and have been a part of two reality shows, including Nach Baliye 9 and Bigg Boss Season 9, among other projects.