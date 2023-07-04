The highly anticipated trailer of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' made its grand debut, capturing the attention of audiences with its promise of an enchanting tale of love, drama, and unique comedy.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Source/Instagram

Listen to this article 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' Trailer: Netizens in splits about these scenes from Karan Johar's film x 00:00

The highly anticipated trailer of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' made its grand debut, capturing the attention of audiences with its promise of an enchanting tale of love, drama, and unique comedy. Helmed by director Karan Johar, this romantic drama features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who reunite on-screen after their acclaimed collaboration in 'Gully Boy'. Additionally, veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi add to the stellar lineup.

The trailer opens with a tense argument between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, but swiftly transitions into a comedic time warp, showcasing the contrasting dynamics between a Punjabi family and a Bengali family. Ranveer effortlessly embodies the quintessential Punjabi boy, his vibrant persona contrasting with Alia's more reserved and intellectual portrayal of a Bengali woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout the trailer, viewers were treated to a series of witty and humorous dialogues that have sparked a frenzy on the internet. One particular exchange between Ranveer and Alia drew attention, where she quizzed him about the location of Bengal, to which he humorously responds with "West, obvio," only to be corrected by Alia, highlighting the region's location in the east, with the user stating, “I can’t stop laughing at this fkgjdkdkkdsk” with another individual saying, “the grandeur, ranveer’s comedic timing, the family angle, opposites attract trope, alia’s glam, her bengali. the fusion of cultures. I'm so ready! (sic)"

the grandeur, ranveer’s comedic timing, the family angle, opposites attract trope, alia’s glam, her bengali. the fusion of cultures. i’m so ready! — navi (@thoughtsofshah) July 4, 2023

The internet is absolutely rife with reactions to many scenes from the movie, with few netizens absolutely loving this particular exchange:

The trailer of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' not only showcases the chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt but also offers glimpses of the film's colorful visuals and lively musical sequences. With Karan Johar's signature directorial flair, the trailer promises a delightful cinematic experience filled with love, laughter, and captivating storytelling.

As the internet buzzes with discussion and anticipation, fans eagerly await the release of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', eagerly anticipating the full-fledged romantic journey that will unfold on the silver screen on July 28, 2023.