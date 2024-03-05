Rohit Roy on his career after Shootout at Lokhandwala: I am not content as an actor, I am hungry

Rohit Roy opened up about his career after delivering the hit movie 'Shootout at Lokhandwala'. The actor mentioned that he still has a lot to deliver

Rohit Roy opens up about his career



Rohit Roy, the actor, shared that people often praise his work, but that doesn't necessarily lead to getting more significant and better projects. Despite being in the industry for 30 years and delivering successful films, he still finds himself waiting for the next big opportunity.

In an interview with Mirchi Plus, Rohit Roy talked about his film career, expressing that while he's personally happy, he doesn't feel completely satisfied as an artist because he's still striving for more.

“I happy and content, but of course, I am hungry for the kind of work I want to do. To say that I am not good or competent is one thing, but when people write after every show or film that I have performed excellently, that Hrithik Roshan ko takkar de diya Kabil mein, stole the thunder in Shootout at Lokhandwala climax… kyu likhte ho yaar? If you are writing that, it means if I have done a decent job.

He added, “But that doesn’t translate in work sometimes. Earlier, I would get disheartened a bit, that despite giving a big hit where I was the main lead, even then it didn’t translate. Shootout At Lokhandwala became a cult film, but translate nahi hua na. Then I had to wait for Kaabil to come. Then I had to wait for Mumbai Saga to come. I have just been waiting. I am not content as an actor, I am hungry. I still look a certain age. I don’t look my age…”

Rohit Roy returned to television with the show 'Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartien Laagu', said that he never deliberately distanced himself from TV, and that he was patiently waiting for a role that would invigorate his passion and bring him back on sets.

In this enthralling drama, Rohit assumes the pivotal role of DCP Avinash, who is tasked with investigating the intriguing murder case of Raghav, sharing the screen with Karanvir Bohra and Amandeep Sidhu. Having taken a hiatus from television after his last appearance in a reality show, Rohit sheds light on what led to his return.

Rohit said: "I never deliberately distanced myself from television. However, the landscape of programmes and shows available didn't quite ignite my excitement or align with my preferences. I was patiently waiting for a role that would invigorate my passion and propel me back onto sets, driven by the desire to contribute to something meaningful."