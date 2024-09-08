Sources say director Rohit shooting additional scenes, involving a play set-up and characters dressed as demons, for climax of Ajay’s Singham Again

In an action film, the climax can often be the make-or-break factor. The audience’s expectations only rise further when it is a star-studded actioner like Singham Again. So, filmmaker Rohit Shetty is ensuring that the climax of the Ajay Devgn-led cop fare, which also sees Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh making special appearances, match their fans’ expectations. We hear the filmmaker has been shooting additional scenes at the Golden Tobacco factory in Vile Parle, even as post-production on the Diwali release is underway.

Shetty has envisioned a play-like sequence where many characters will be dressed as demons. A source tells us, “Rohit is shooting with the secondary cast and making last-minute additions to the climax. It involves a grand play-like scene and has many characters dressed as rakshasas, thus adding a folk-based twist to the proceedings. The team has set up a large stage, where Rohit will film an elaborate performance that forms the centerpiece of the climax. In the next few days, Ajay is expected to join the shoot.”

On the first day of shooting, a crowd of about 500 people had gathered at the Vile Parle set. “The scene needed a huge crowd. So, the production team included the people gathered in the scene. Filming is expected to continue until September 11,” adds the source. Singham Again, the third instalment in the Singham franchise, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.