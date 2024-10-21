Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn shared the story behind the film Singham's iconic line and pose. They were talking at the re-release screening of their cop-drama

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty (Pic/Yogen Shah)

The film 'Singham' has been re-released in theatres On Friday, director Rohit Shetty and actor Ajay Devgn attended a special fan screening of the film and also spoke in depth about the film recalling their memories of making the iconic cop drama. During the conversation, the director-actor duo spoke about the iconic dialogue 'Aata Majhi Satakli' and the popular pose of 'Singham'.

When the host asked Rohit and Ajay about who wrote the line 'Aata Majhi Satakli' that went on to become iconic, they said that it was casually written in the script. They never thought it would get so popular.

Talking about the same, Shetty said, " We had just written the line because both the characters the villain Jaikant Shikre and hero Bajirao Singham are Maharashtrians and it became an iconic line. He (Ajay) says that line just once in the film Otherwise it is said by the villain throughout the film. For us, it was just a line.

Ajay too said that he never expected it to become iconic. "At that moment it was just a line," he said recalling shooting for the film. "You deliver a lot of lines and you don't know what the audience will lap up. While doing it, it was just a line and then it became a cult line".

Talking about the Singham pose, Shetty credited choreographer Ganesh Acharya for it. "Nothing was planned. We were just making a normal mass film because we had made three Golmaals by then and 'All The Best'. We were doing 'Bol Bachchan' also then. So it was all comedies. In between all this, we thought of making a hardcore mass action film," he shared.

Rohit Shetty about the climax of Singham Again

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are currently awaiting the release of their upcoming action movie ‘Singham Again'. During the talk, he also revealed that the climax of the film was shot by the same team that works with him on the stunt-based reality show ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’ hosted.

Talking about how the climax was put together, Rohit said, “We had a team of around 1000 people shooting the climax. If you see the climax there are few shots, the team from South Africa was there, which shot ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’ for us, the team from Bangkok was there and my team was there, so we all came together for climax. I think the kids will have a terrific experience now when they watch ‘Singham Again’ climax. I am very proud of how it has turned out”.

About Singham Again

The trailer of ‘Singham Again’ was released recently, and draws inferences from the Hindu epic of ‘Ramayana’. It stars some of the biggest stars of Hindi cinema including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. The film marks the fifth instalment of Shetty's Cop Universe, and is a sequel to ‘Singham Returns’.

The film integrates Rohit Shetty’s fabled cop universe as Bajirao Singham, played by Ajay Devgn, sets out to bring back his wife, Avni Kamat (inspired by Sita) played by Kareena Kapoor Khan from the clutches of Arjun's character.

It also marks the second big budget adaptation of Ramayana after the box-office debacle of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Adipurush’. To ensure good returns on a film, Rohit has placed the safest bet that will appeal to a large section of audience: The Ramayana.

The film is set to release on Diwali.