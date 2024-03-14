Rohit Shetty Birthday 2024: Ringing in his birthday, his friends and colleagues from the cinema took to social media to extend their heartfelt greetings to him

Rohit Shetty with Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor

Listen to this article Rohit Shetty Birthday 2024: Ajay Devgn to Kareena Kapoor, celebs wish 'Singham' director x 00:00

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty who is known for making movies like Golmaal, Singham, All The Best, Chennai Express among others turned a year older today. Ringing in his birthday, his friends and colleagues from the cinema took to social media to extend their heartfelt greetings to him.

Rohit's close friend and actor Ajay Devgn shared a picture of himself with Rohit and wrote, "Another year older, but the stunts keep getting crazier. Happy Birthday, my friend @itsrohitshetty."

ADVERTISEMENT

Rohit and Ajay share a great bond. The two have worked together in several films such as 'Singham' and 'Golmaal' franchise..

Kareena Kapoor Khan who has worked with Shetty in Golmaal franchise, Singham Returns and the upcoming Singham Again also shared a wish for him on social media. Check it out:

Shweta Tiwari who recently worked with Shetty in the Indian Police Force also took to Instagram to wish him:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

Rohit Shetty about his family:

In a recent interview with ANI, Shetty said both his parents were an inspiration for him. "My mom was a stuntwoman. All the 'Seeta aur Geeta' stunts you see and Vyjayanthimala rolling from the staircase, it's her. Her physique was such that," Shetty said. The 1972 film written by Salim-Javed and directed by Ramesh Sippy has an ensemble cast of Hema Malini (in a double role), Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Roopesh Kumar, Manorama, Satyen Kappu, Honey Irani and Pratima Devi.

Rohit Shetty recalled how his mother did a sequence in the film in which Geeta, the character played by Hema Malini, was seen sitting on a ceiling fan in the police station. "The fan sequence in 'Seeta Aur Geeta' or in 'Andaz''s song 'Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana' the top angle shots you saw... on the bike of Rajesh Khanna, that's my mom."

"So, it's our family business. It's in our DNA -- breaking bones ... breaking our own bones than the others," said the 49-year-old director whose debut web series 'Indian Police Force' was released recently.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty revealed on Koffee With Karan that his son Ishaan also wants to pursue a career in the movies. Talking about his son's career in the movie business, the director told ANI, "He wants to get into films...he is 17 now but wants to get into films. He represents our third generation and has already made his career choice. He wants to be in films. But I told him, 'Finish your studies first and then travel and work with me'. I am preparing him for the industry so that he doesn't get blinded by the arclights. It should not come as shocker to him (Ishaan) that despite the fact we live in the same house, he rides an autorickshaw or a normal bike or bus and I travel in a car. He shouldn't think that his father has changed. I tell him, 'think as if you're training, you've to start from where I started. You might have to put up at a hotel along with other technicians and that will be the best training for you than going to a film school'".