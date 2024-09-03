Several Bollywood celebrities came forward to help veteran actress Rehana Sultan, who underwent cardiac valve replacement surgery due to breathing issues

Rohit Shetty, Rehana Sultan, Javed Akhtar Pic/AFP, X

Listen to this article Rohit Shetty, Javed Akhtar, and others provide financial aid to 'Dastak' actress Rehana Sultan for heart treatment x 00:00

Veteran actress Rehana Sultan, 74, known for her prolific acting skills encountered a health scare after she underwent a cardiac valve replacement surgery due to breathing issues. Her brother Rishabh Sharma who is taking care of her during these trying times contacted Ashoke Pandit, the president of IFTDA (Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association), and shared their financial woes. In no time, several Bollywood stars came forward to help Rehana with her heart treatment. Pandit, in an interview with The Indian Express, shared that Rohit Shetty, Javed Akhtar, and Ramesh Taurani have provided financial help for Rehana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rehana Sultan’s heart treatment was delayed due to a financial crisis

Pandit said, “Rehana Sultan has been in touch with me for quite some time and she has not been well. She had a cardiac issue, she had valves in her heart and there was some problem in that. She started feeling very unwell around three days back. So, her brother Rishabh Sharma called me and told me that she was in a serious problem and that he had to admit her to a hospital. He also informed me that they had financial issues due to which her treatment was getting delayed.”

Following IFTDA’s intervention, Rehana’s treatment was fast-tracked without any initial payment.

Rohit Shetty, Javed Akhtar, and others provide monetary help to Rehana Sultan

Pandit added, “Meanwhile I called up Rohit Shetty, Ramesh Taurani, Javed Akhtar Sahab, Rajen Sahani, Sunil Bohra, and Vipul Shah, television producer Rajan Shahi and they immediately transferred money into the hospital’s account for her treatment and procedure. Funds came in immediately and her valve replacement surgery was carried out yesterday. She is doing well, but she is in the ICU and will be under doctors’ observation for a few more days. Rohit Shetty was out of town, Ramesh ji was at the Golden Temple, Sunil Bohra was also in Rajasthan but they all helped immediately.”

Rehana Sultan is a National Film Award winner

Rehana Sultan rose to fame with the 1970 film ‘Dastak’ for which she won the National Film Award as Best Actress. She’s a Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) alumni and is also known for her stellar performance in the film ‘Chetna’.