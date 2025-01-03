The viral pics of the lovebirds from their New Year celebration are now doing rounds on the internet. A fan page of Agastya shared photos of the rumoured couple partying together

While Shah Rukh Khan jetted to Jamnagar with Gauri Khan and AbRam to celebrate New Year 2025, his daughter Suhana Khan had other plans. Suhana, who missed the family celebration, made party plans with her rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda to ring in New Year 2025. The viral pics of the lovebirds from their New Year celebration are now doing rounds on the internet. A fan page of Agastya shared photos of the rumoured couple partying together.

Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan celebrated New Year together

Agastya Nanda's fan page shared a picture from his New Year celebration with his rumoured lady love, Suhana Khan. In the pictures that are doing rounds on the internet, the duo can be seen posing with their other friends. Suhana looked stunning in a sequin bodycon dress, while Agastya Nanda made jaws drop in a stylish grey pinstriped suit. In another picture, they were seen tying their cards to the Wish Tree.

Agastya and Suhana’s debut film

Agastya and Suhana made their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s directorial film The Archies, which also stars Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. The Archies follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton and takes audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion. Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda are also part of The Archies.

Earlier, rumours had it that the couple planned to bring in the New Year at Shah Rukh Khan's Alibaug farmhouse as they were seen boarding a speedboat, but they later returned to the city a day before New Year.

Agastya and Suhana’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Agastya is set to star in the film Ikkis, alongside legendary actor Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat. Ikkis is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra and lived an exemplary life. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film is scheduled for release on January 10, 2025, under Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

Suhana, on the other hand, will be seen in King, alongside her father Shah Rukh Khan and Agastya’s uncle, Abhishek Bachchan.