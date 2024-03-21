Breaking News
Entertainment News > Bollywood News
Russophile: Sara Ali Khan declares she loves 20th-century Russian history

Updated on: 21 March,2024 07:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

In fact, Nikita Khrushchev was the one who denounced his predecessor Joseph Stalin’s crimes and brought in the policy of de-Stalinisation.

Russophile: Sara Ali Khan declares she loves 20th-century Russian history

Sara Ali Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming streaming movie ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, has shared that she loves Russian history of the 20th century and Russian literature.


The actress, who has been a student of history, recently spoke with IANS ahead of the release of her period film and shared that she finds it very interesting how landmark moments in Russia from the rise of Vladimir Lenin to the fall of the Soviet Union happened within a span of 100 years.


She told IANS: “I like 20th-century Russian history a lot. I think it’s very interesting how they went from Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin, Nikita Khrushchev, and Mikhail Gorbachev to the fall of the Soviet Union, ye sab 100 salon mein hua hai. It’s very interesting to observe it that way.”


She also spoke about her love for Russian literature and mentioned her favourite authors with Fyodor Dostoevsky topping the list.

She said: “I also like Russian literature a lot. Fyodor Dostoevsky, his ‘Crime and Punishment’ is my favourite, the novel ‘Anna Karenina’. Alexander Pushkin is one of my favourites as well. So, Russia I have a special spot for as a student of history.”

‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ drops on Prime Video on March 21.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sara ali khan Ae Watan Mere Watan bollywood news Entertainment News
