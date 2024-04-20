Saba Azad flaunts washboard abs in rare gym photo, says she likes her 'rotis in multiples of 2 with ghee'

Saba Azad took to her Instagram handle to share a rare gym picture of herself flaunting her washboard abs. The actress also gave a glimpse at her diet

Actress Saba Azad dropped a rare gym picture of herself on her Instagram feed on Friday night. The actress flaunted her washboard abs in the picture while also hinting at what her diet looks like.

In the picture shared by Saba Azad, she is seen flaunting her abs while wearing a gym outfit. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, " like my rotis in multiples of 2 and with ghee thanks. Now I don’t usually post from the gym but this week the light has been very nice, also hey just cause it ain’t on the gram doesn’t mean it don’t exist aaaaite."

While Saba restricted the comments on the post, she was flooded with compliments by well-wishers.

"Goals," wrote Dia Mirza.

Kris Gethin, who is a celebrity fitness trainer and has also trained Hrithik Roshan, commented, "Looking awesome, not looking like you overindulge in Rotis".

Shreya Dhanwantry, Shibani Akhtar, Badshah, and Pashmina Roshan also hit the comment section to praise Saba. Some fans also mentioned how Hrithik Roshan has tough competition in the field of fitness from Saba. For the unversed, Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan have been in a relationship for a while now.

Hrithik and Saba's relationship reportedly began in the early part of 2022. Saba often accompanies Hrithik for family outings, celebrations, and vacations, and their bond has been a subject of intrigue among fans. It's worth noting that Hrithik Roshan was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan, and their relationship dynamics have continued to draw public attention.

Saba at Hrithik's son's birthday:

Recently, Saba attended the 18th birthday celebration of Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan's son Hrehaan. Sab and Sussanne share a warm relationship, They often hang out together. While Hrithik and Saba are together, Sussanne is dating Arslan Goni.

During their time in Goa, Sussanne had shared a picture with Saba revealing that she calls the latter Sabooo. "@sabazad thank you darling sabooo for all the lovvve n sunshine,” she wrote sharing the picture.

Saba reshared the pictures on her Instagram stories, writing, “Thank you sooz for the best time ever,” revealing her nickname for Sussanne. Other photos also showed Hrithik, Zayed Khana, and others attending the party.