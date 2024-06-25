Sai Tamhankar birthday 2024: From Hunterrr, Mimi to Duniyadari, actress’ much-loved films

Today, on Sai Tamhankar's birthday, here's a look at the actress' much-loved films that you might want to watch

Sai Tamhankar is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment world. Sai started her career with television and then debuted in Subhash Ghai's crime thriller 'Black & White' and Aamir Khan's 'Ghajini' in supporting roles. She later did several Marathi films. Today, on Sai Tamhankar's birthday, here's a look at the actress' much-loved films that you might want to watch.

Hunterrr

'Hunterrr,' starring Radhika Apte, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sai Tamhankar, is a very interesting movie that addresses a unique issue. The movie talks about an unassuming sex addict and his lustful journey. The film has received good reviews from fans and critics alike. Released in March 2015, the movie was remade in Telugu as 'Babu Baga Busy.' The movie ensures a fun ride with a unique blend of lust and love.

Duniyadari

This one is a Marathi film and a rib-tickling romantic comedy that stars Sai Tamhankar and Swapnil Joshi in lead roles. The film features an ensemble cast of Ankush Chaudhari, Urmila Kanitkar Kothare, Jitendra Joshi, Sushant Shelar, Uday Sabnis, Uday Tikekar, Varsha Usgaonkar, Sandeep Kulkarni, and Nagesh Bhosle. After the release of the film, it received rave reviews and was loved by audiences and critics alike. The movie's story was inspired by a novel of the same name.

Mimi

Who doesn't know this film? The movie earned a National Award for Kriti Sanon and a Filmfare Award for Sai. The actress, who played Kriti's friend in the movie, received Best Supporting Actress at Filmfare. The movie revolves around the life of Mimi, a surrogate mother, and her challenges in life.

Tu Hi Re

Swapnil Joshi and Sai Tamhankar have given a lot of successful films, and this one is one of those amazing films which received rave reviews. The romantic drama, directed by Sanjay Jadhav, is based on Nandini, who marries Siddharth because of her father's force, and the chaos that follows.

Balak-Palak

Starring Sai Tamhankar in a pivotal role, this movie was the first to be produced by Riteish Deshmukh as an actor. The comedy-drama addressed the issue of sex education. The songs of the film are composed by the duo Vishal–Shekhar, and the movie was screened at the South Asian International Film Festival (SAIFF) in New York City.