Soha Ali Khan, younger sister of Saif Ali Khan, has shared a health update of her brother. The Go Goa Gone actor is being treated for stab wounds at Lilavati hospital

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital following a stabbing incident at his Bandra residence in the early hours of January 16. His sister Soha Ali Khan said that he is "recovering well".

Soha Ali Khan shares update on Saif Ali Khan's health

While speaking to the media during an event, she said, "We are happy that he is recovering well and we are very thankful and we feel very blessed and grateful that it wasn't any worse. Thank you for all your wishes."

The attack occurred when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, entered the actor's home with alleged intentions of theft. Saif, attempting to intervene during a confrontation between the intruder and his housemaid, sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

The Mumbai Police on Sunday morning confirmed that the person arrested for allegedly attacking actor Saif Ali Khan is an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh.

As per the police statement, various investigation teams were formed to investigate the crime, and a case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

According to the hospital administration, Saif Ali Khan is recovering well and has been moved from the ICU to a normal room. The surgery, which involved removing a 2.5-inch-long blade, was successful. While the actor is now "out of danger," medical staff are closely monitoring his condition.

When will Saif Ali Khan be discharged?

The Lilavati Hospital doctors are likely to decide on giving discharge to actor Saif Ali Khan on Monday morning, the senior doctors at the hospital said on Sunday evening.

Confirming the development, treating consultant and Nuero Surgeon Dr Nitin Dange told mid-day, "the actor is doing fine now."

Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra west said, "the actor is doing fine and tomorrow morning, we will evaluate the parameters and decide on his discharge, accordingly."

Dr. Uttamani said, "The actor has responded well to the treatment and on Monday, we will decide on his discharge."