Saif Ali Khan shares his fond memories with late choreographer Saroj Khan

Saif Ali Khan worked with Saroj Khan in his debut, the 1993 multi-starrer "Parampara" followed by "Aashik Awara" the same year, the title track of which became a hit. Saif described the three-time National Award winner as the "greatest and most artistic choreographer"

Actor Saif Ali Khan says, it will be impossible to listen to a Hindi film song without appreciating the legacy of legendary choreographer Saroj Khan, who made Bollywood's top stars dance to her rhythms. Khan, the name behind some of Bollywood's most popular songs, including 'Dhak Dhak' and 'Ek Do Teen,' died of a heart attack on 3 July 2020 at the age of 71.

Saif described the three-time National Award winner as the "greatest and most artistic choreographer" and stated that having her name associated with a production was enough for producers.

"A song with her often became real art, with every beat and step requiring an emotion and expression... That era is gone and that music is over. But all of us who have had the privilege of being instructed on set by that great lady will never be able to hear a Hindi film song without thinking of how she has made the greatest names in Bollywood from Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi to Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit, dance to her tunes," Saif said in a statement.

The actor collaborated with Saroj Khan in his debut, the 1993 multi-starrer 'Parampara,' which was followed by 'Aashik Awara' the same year, the title tune of which became a smash. "She had me doing some trademark moves on my knees on a sweaty incredibly hot and crowded set with no air conditioner and lots of chemical smoke... I finished the step and found I had torn the knees of my trousers and blood was trickling down my leg. I told Saroj ji or 'Masterji' as I called her, and she said 'oh don't worry about blood. See where this blood takes you in life’," Saif recalled.

The 'Jawaani Jaaneman' actor claimed Khan's choreography brought the music to life with "grace and sensuality," and he remembers practising her moves for hours on set.

Saif while talking about the choreographer shares, "But we were never allowed to change the step to make it easier. That was not her work ethic. She knew what 'style' suited each of us actors best and would create that for us."

Saif stated he credits the song that made him a "dancing star" to Khan and her then-assistants, choreographers Jojo and Ahmed Khan.

Saroj Khan's initial break as an independent choreographer came with 'Geeta Mera Naam' in 1974, but it took Sridevi's 'Hawa Hawai' song in 1987's 'Mr India' for her to be recognised as a well-known dance choreographer. Her collaborations with Madhuri Dixit on songs like 'Ek Do Teen' from 'Tezaab', 'Tamma Tamma Loge' from 'Thanedar', 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' from 'Beta' and 'Dola Re Dola' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Devdas' earned her further praise and recognition.