Today, on her birthday, Saira dug out a story from her 'throwback ka khazaana' and revealed how one compliment from her beloved Dilip Kumar changed her life

In Pic: Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu always shares cute little anecdotes and takes us on nostalgic trips. Today, on Saira Banu’s birthday, she dug out a story from her 'throwback ka khazaana' and revealed how one compliment from her beloved Dilip Kumar changed her life forever.

Saira Banu took to her Instagram and shared multiple pictures showing her as a child, a grown-up girl, and how she looks now. While sharing these pictures, Banu wrote, “The most precious gift I’ve ever received? A heartfelt compliment from Dilip Kumar that changed my life forever! On a magical evening at my home, he walked in, held my hand, and said, ‘My, you have grown up into a beautiful girl.’ Time stood still. Little did I know, it was the start of our beautiful love story.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu)

Further sharing how birthdays have always been special for her, Banu wrote, “Growing up, birthdays were always special, thanks to the abundance of love and support from my grandmother, Shamshad Waheed Khan, my loving mother, Pari Chehra Naseem Banuji, and the guidance of my elder brother, Sultan. Their blessings and values have shaped me into the person I am today, and I’m forever grateful.”

She further continued, “On August 23rd, 1966, we celebrated my birthday and the housewarming of our new home, thoughtfully chosen and built near Dilip Sahib’s house. Among many options, we selected this location to be close to him, unknowingly paving the way for our future together. He surprised me by flying in from Madras, and his words sparked a bond that would last a lifetime. From wide-eyed fan to devoted wife, I’ve been fortunate to experience the many facets of this incredible human being. His understated elegance and kindness have touched my heart in ways I never thought possible.”

Further, while talking about her birthday today, she said, “Today, as I celebrate another birthday, I’m overwhelmed with love and gratitude from kind-hearted people who have showered me with affection. Yet, amidst the joy, my heart yearns for the one person who made every day feel like a celebration—Dilip Sahib. I wish he was here to hold my hand, smile at me, and make this day unforgettable.”

While talking about Dilip Kumar being physically absent today, she said, “Though he’s not physically present, his love and legacy live on in my heart. I’m grateful for our time together and cherish the memories we created. This birthday, I look forward to reliving them forever by sharing stories of my beloved with you all through my Instagram page.”