Saira Banu is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. The veteran actress always shares interesting anecdotes on social media to keep her fans entertained. Today, she took to her Instagram and shared another interesting story and talked about how she met the ‘Jawan’ actor, Shah Rukh Khan.

The veteran actress while sharing a photo along with a video of Dilip Kumar signing a ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ poster for SRK, wrote, “The first time I saw Shahrukh was when many stars had met for a function...I immediately remarked that he seemed shy and reticent to come forward....and I noticed that he looked so much like my Shahenshah Dilip Sahib....I said if my son had been there he would have been just like him."

"One vivid memory I have is of a chance encounter with Shahrukh, where he humbly bowed before me, seeking blessings. As I placed my hand on his head and ran my fingers through his hair, I couldn't help but remark how it resembled that of Dilip Sahib. Since that day, whenever Shahrukh and I met, he graciously lowered his head, allowing me to offer him my blessings. Interestingly, on one occasion, I forgot to run my hand through his hair, and immediately after, Shahrukh lowered his head, saying, "Aaj Aapne Mere Baalon Par Hath Nahin Phera”, and without hesitation, I lovingly ran my fingers through his hair, completing our familiar ritual," she added.

She further continued and shared that King Khan is an incredibly sweet and well-mannered human. Saira Banu wrote, “Shahrukh Khan is a remarkable actor and also an incredibly sweet, well-mannered, and considerate individual. He would frequently grace us with his presence at various functions hosted at our house. Once, there was a special event for my company, and I had a strong desire for Shahrukh to do an interview. However, Shahrukh's hectic work schedule seemed almost insurmountable. Yet, with just a single text message from me, I was amazed to find him at my doorstep within a mere hour, willing to oblige and support my endeavor."

She also shared that Shah Rukh became a pillar of support for her, in tough times. “On the 7th of July, when Dilip Sahib slipped into a deep slumber, unresponsive to my voice, leaving me burdened with the ache of his absence, Shahrukh emerged as a beacon of solace. In that moment, his affection for the 'Kohinoor of Hindustan,' Dilip Sahib, shone brightly as he was among the very first to offer his comforting presence in the face of adversity,” the veteran actor shared.

She further concluded, “What truly speaks volumes about Shahrukh's admiration for Sahib is when he arrived at our home to get the “Mughal-e-Azam” poster signed by Sahib and I believe that it's kept in his private theater. It reflects his deep-rooted respect and affection for the cinematic legends who came before him.”