Updated on: 16 June,2022 03:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Saira Banu tears up on accepting Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award for Dilip Kumar, calls him 'Kohinoor' of India

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu Picture Courtesy: Mid-day Archives


Actor Saira Banu broke into tears after accepting the honourable Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award for her late husband and veteran actor Dilip Kumar, on Tuesday, saying that Dilip is 'always with her'.

Upon accepting the award on behalf of her late husband, Saira Banu expressed her gratitude saying, "I feel extremely happy. Such a prestigious award for such a legendary person. I think that Dilip Sahab is here today with us and is witnessing this event. I would have been really happy if he was with us here today."




Calling Dilip Kumar the 'Kohinoor' of India, Saiba Banu said that, he should be honoured with the Bharat Ratna award.


saira banu dilip kumar bollywood news Entertainment News

