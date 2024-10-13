Breaking News
Sajid Khan to pay tribute to his brother Wajid with new album 'Jashn-E-Ghazal'

Updated on: 14 October,2024 06:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sonia Lulla | sonia.lulla@mid-day.com

Sajid recounts brother Wajid’s love for Ghazals as he releases tribute album, Jashn-E-Ghazal

Sajid Khan to pay tribute to his brother Wajid with new album 'Jashn-E-Ghazal'

Sajid-Wajid

Sajid Khan to pay tribute to his brother Wajid with new album 'Jashn-E-Ghazal'
It was a chance interaction with Kavita Krishnamurthy that first led Sajid Khan to consider creating an album to promote the genre of Ghazals. “I requested her to sing a song, and was moved by her rendition. I realised that we have so many legends around us who nobody was working with. They are some of the biggest names in the [Indian music industry], and it’s amazing that they still sing. I also realised that Wajid’s birth anniversary was coming up, and he loved Ghazals. I knew that creating this album would be the best thing to do,” he says of Jashn-E-Ghazal, which features works of renowned artistes, including Ustad Ahmed Hussain, Krishnamurthy, Shaan, Muskan, Papon, Hariharan, and Anup Jalota, among others. 


It was while accompanying Ghazal singers in the respective capacities of percussionist and guitarist that Sajid and Wajid first began to earn money as musicians. “The genre was part of the mainstream, appearing in songs like Chitthi aayi hai, and Umrao jaan. Just because no one from this generation is making it [Ghazal music], it doesn’t imply that the genre has disappeared. Sure, with the new generation, electronic music gained attention. But the beauty of poetry [remains unmatched].” 


Via his channel, Taleem Music, Sajid is placing himself among the composers who have been creating their own labels to work on projects that appease their hearts. “It includes meaningful music. We are trying a variety of things. My work in the space of Ghazals will extend for two-and-a-half months. Every Sunday, at 10 am, I will drop one song.” 


sajid-wajid Music bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

