Salman Khan ‘backs out’ from Karan Johar’s ‘Bull’ for this reason- Report

If there was one project that fans were eagerly awaiting, it was Salman Khan’s ‘Bull’. It had been almost 25 years since Salman Khan would be collaborating with his friend Karan Johar, but it seems this dream of them joining hands is not coming true anytime soon. The movie, which was slated to go on floors in November 2023, got delayed to January, subsequently February, and then May. Now, when Karan Johar asked for some more time from Salman, Bhaijaan decided to put his friend Sajid Nadiadwala’s film on the forefront.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, a source shared, “After a lot of back and forth on the dates, Karan and Vishnu were still not able to commit to the exact timelines of the shoot. That’s when Salman conveyed his decision to back out from the project. Salman politely informed his decision to Karan,” a source told us anonymously.”

According to the source, Salman blamed the destiny for the constant delay in the project. The portal quoted the source saying, “Bhai said, ‘Destiny doesn’t want this film to happen, so let’s move on.’ Karan is exploring newer ideas for a collaboration with Salman.”

“He might give another try to make Bull a reality but at the moment, the army film is shelved from Salman’s end. If Karan can commit to a certain timeline on paper, he might come back and try his luck to relaunch the project,” the source concluded.

Salman Khan’s work front

On the work front, earlier this month Salman announced that he will be partnering with AR Murugadoss. Salman Khan has confirmed that the project will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and his NGEMovies production. The film is set to hit theaters on EID 2025.

While dropping the announcement, Salman wrote, “Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @ARMurugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film!! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025.”

Apart from this, Salman has 'Tiger vs. Pathaan' directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Prem ki Shaadi' directed by Sooraj Barjatya among others.