Salman took to his official social media handles, Twitter and Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself in which he posed in a swimming pool

(Pic courtesy: Salman Khan/ Instagram)

Listen to this article Salman Khan beats the heat in the pool, brings 'sexy back' in shirtless picture x 00:00

Superstar Salman Khan, who never leaves an opportunity to go shirtless, treated his fans and millions of social media followers with a sexy shirtless picture from the pool, which has left everyone swooning.

The 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' star who has become quite active on social media off late and has been posting a lot of selfies and post-workout photos, took to his Twitter and Instagram and posted a picture of himself, in which he can be seen posing inside a swimming pool.

The Bhaijaan gave a fine display of his 'sexy back' and showed-off his fine and flawless muscled-up body physique as he stood inside the pool with his back facing the camera.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, on Wednesday, Salman dropped the sizzling photo with an intriguing caption which read, "Back to life, back to reality".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Fans are finding it hard to keep calm over Salman Khan's latest post. After making his fans and Insta fam go gaga with a shirtless photo last month, where he flaunted his perfect washboard abs while posing on a sofa, the 'Ek Tha Tiger' star has once again kicked a storm with his latest shirtless photo.

"My hero is back", commented a fan.

"BHAI KA JHALAK SABSE ALAG", wrote another fan while reacting to Salman's photo.

"Bhaijaan race 4 ki tayyari hai kya", asked another fan with curiosity.

"Beautiful bole to jhakaaas", wrote another fan.

"I'm not Anu malik but i want to say...... aag laga diya aag laga diya aag laga kia ! uff uff garmi haye haye garmi", read one of the many hilarious comments done by Sallu's fans.

On the work front, the 'Dabangg' star is currently seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', which also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari Bhumika Chawla and South superstar, Venkatesh in pivotal roles.

The superstar will next be seen in 'Tiger 3', the much-awaited third instalment of YRF's spy films that previously gave us 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Led by Salman Khan, 'Tiger 3' also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.