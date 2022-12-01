×
Salman Khan chases the big picture for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Updated on: 01 December,2022 07:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Unhappy with restrictive song sequence of his next, Salman reshoots track to make it majestic

Salman Khan


Concluding that a prominent song sequence from his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (KKBKKJ) wasn’t as grandiose as he desired, Salman Khan returned to the drawing board with his team to chalk out a bigger plan. With a sprawling carnival-like set erected on Madh Island, and designed by production designer Rajat Poddarr, Khan employed 800 dancers for this new version, up from the 100 that were part of the original sequence.

Salman Khan madh island sajid-wajid bollywood news Entertainment News

