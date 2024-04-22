Salman Khan considering moving to Panvel farmhouse permanently post gunfire at Mumbai residence?

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is currently considering a permanent move to his Panvel farmhouse, claims a report. A recent gunfiring incident outside his house has triggered this decision

Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's life is under threat and security around him has been heightened following a gunfiring incident outside his Mumbai home. Amid a serious threat to his life, a report has surfaced that the actor is considering moving to his farmhouse in Panvel.

According to a report in Times Now, Salman Khan has been considering shifting permanently to his farmhouse in Panvel in the wake of the recent incident that has left him and his family shaken. The report quoted a close friend of the actor who said, "Bhai as it is spends a lot of time on his farm. He loves being there. It is also close to his Bigg Boss shooting location. With his safety in the city being seriously jepardized, Bhai is looking at moving to his farmhouse in Panvel permanently."

Salman Khan spotted in Dubai grooving to a Shah Rukh Khan song

While an investigation is being carried out following the firing incident at Khan's house, the actor continues to carry forward with his work assignments. He recently attended a karate event in Dubai as a guest. A viral video shows Salman sitting in the audience, having a good time and vibing to a Shah Rukh Khan song. The song he was seen enjoying was “Besharam Rang” from Shah Rukh Khan’s hit movie Pathaan, where Salman also made a cameo appearance.

Another video, in particular, shows him introducing Shahraan, the son of Sanjay Dutt, to professional fighter Shahzaib Rind. This video has gained a lot of attention on fan pages and social media, capturing the hearts of many fans.

Latest update on Salman Khan gun firing incident

Mumbai police have declared jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi as "wanted accused" in connection with the incident of firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence here, an official said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, arrested in the case earlier this week, were allegedly receiving instructions from the two Bishnoi brothers, he said. While Lawrence Bishnoi is lodged in the Sabarmati central prison in Gujarat in another case, his brother is believed to be in Canada or the US, the official said, adding that Mumbai Police is likely to seek Lawrence's custody soon, reported PTI.

Notably, since November 2022, Salman's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus after threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. The actor was also authorised to carry a personal firearm and has also acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection.