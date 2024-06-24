Salman Khan's father Salim Khan reveals why the actor is single at 58: 'He lacks the courage to get married'

Over the years, Salman Khan has been linked with several women from showbiz such as Somy Ali, Sangeeta Bijlani, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, and Iulia Vantur.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has been constantly asked ‘why is he not married yet’, there was a time when he was in one relationship after another which however never resulted in him tying the knot. Now a video has been doing the rounds on social media, where the actor’s father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan spoke about his son’s single status and why he never took his relationship to the next level.

Salim shared, “He easily enters into relationships, but he lacks the courage to get married. He has a very simple nature and gets attracted easily. However, he always wonders whether the woman can manage a family like his mother does. He wants the woman he marries to be dedicated to her husband and children, just like his mother was. She should cook meals for the children, help them get ready, and ensure their homework is done. However, this is not easy in today’s times.”

Over the years, Salman has been linked with several women from showbiz such as Somy Ali, Sangeeta Bijlani, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, and Iulia Vantur.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Salman announced his new film 'Sikandar', which is directed by AR Murugadoss. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by Murugadoss, the movie will be released in theatres on Eid 2025. AR Murugadoss made his Hindi debut with 'Ghajini', which crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office. He also helmed Akshay Kumar's film, 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty'.

For years, Salman has been coming up with films on Eid. The first film of the actor to release on Eid was back in 1997 with 'Judwaa' and since then, he has been making sure to entertain his fans on Eid with his films. His movies like 'Dabangg', 'Bodyguard', 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Sultan', 'Bharat' and 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' were released on the occasion of Eid. Eid is undoubtedly synonymous with a Salman Khan film release. This year, he broke the pattern but made sure to make his fans' Eid special with the film announcement.

Salman was last seen in the thriller film 'Tiger 3', which performed well at the box office. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Reportedly, he will be next seen in director Vishnuvardhan's upcoming film 'The Bull'. However, an official announcement of the film is still awaited. He also has 'Tiger vs Pathaan' in his kitty with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

