Salman Khan gives Eidi to fans, announces his film 'Sikandar' with director AR Murugadoss

Salman Khan is known to treat his fans every year on the occasion of Eid with a new film release. However, this year, the superstar did not have a release. But he has ensured to treat his fans with an announcement. He took the auspicious day to announce the title of his next with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director AR Murugadoss.

Taking to social media, the makers of the Salman Khan-starrer shared a poster unveiling the title of the film. The film has been titled 'Sikandar'. The film will be released on Eid 2025, revealed the makers.

Salman Khan also took to his social media handle to share the poster. He also told fans to watch this year's Eid releases- Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the theatres and watch his film in theatres the next year.

Salman Khan was last seen in the film 'Tiger 3' which hit the theatres last Diwali. On Eid, last year, the superstar came out with the film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. He had also starred in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance. The actor will also be seen in a full-fledged role alongside SRK in YRF's Pathaan vs Tiger.

Apart from the above, Salman Khan also has Bull with filmmaker Vishnu Vardhan in the pipeline. He will be seen playing the role of Brigadier Farukh Bulsara in 'Bull’. The Bollywood superstar is undergoing rigorous physical training to look the part for this film. Salman is training for 3.5 Hours a day and has also changed his diet a bit as a part of preparations for the role. The team of the film started with the mahurat shot in Mumbai on December 29, and the superstar is also training with paramilitary forces. A source said: "Salman Khan to play Brigadier Farukh Bulsara, who led Operation Cactus in 1988 in the Maldives. He will be playing a paramilitary officer in the upcoming Dharma project, to begin filming in February. The superstar is undergoing rigorous physical training to play the character of Brigadier Bulsara.”

‘Bull’ directed by Vishnu Varadhan, and produced by Dharma Productions, presents a retelling of Operation Cactus wherein the Indian Armed Forces, on November 3, 1988, assisted the Maldives in reclaiming control following a coup attempt led by businessman Abdullah Luthufi and the People’s Liberation Organisation of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE).