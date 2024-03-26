The trailer of Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' was released today and got a thumbs up from none other than superstar Salman Khan

Still from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer

Listen to this article Salman Khan hopes 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' breaks records of 'Tiger' and 'Sultan', Akshay Kumar reacts x 00:00

As makers of most awaited film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' unveiled the trailer today, team has been receiving appreciation from fans. Actor Salman Khan also gave a special shout-out to Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Taking to Instagram, Salman shared the trailer video along with the message.

He wrote, "'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', akki n tiger best of luck for the movie yeh bohut badi hit hogi."

Salman also praised director Ali Abbas Zafar, with whom he shares a successful collaboration history in films like 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Sulta'.

He wrote, "Loved the trailer and Ali u need to break tiger n sultan ka record with this one."

Salman ended by saying, " Umeed hai ke Hindustan ko aap aur aap ko Hindustan Eidi dengein...@akshaykumar@tigerjackieshroff."

Responding to Salman's kind words, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Thank you bhai @BeingSalmanKhan Tiger zinda tha aur rahega but hopefully Ali’s magic with BMCM will also be able to entertain the audience!".

About the trailer:

Makers launched the action-packed trailer in Mumbai today. Loaded with action, the almost 4-minute-long trailer showed Akshay and Tiger as two egotistical psychos tasked with taking down Prithviraj Sukumaran's masked villain.

"Sabse jyada khatarnak wo dushman hota hai, jisme maut ka darr he na ho. Ek aisa dushman jiska na naam ho, na pehchaan ho aur na chehra ho. Jiska sirf bas ek lakshya ho, badla," Prithviraj Sukumaran said at the beginning of the trailer.

As per the trailer, what one can understand is that Prithviraj has hijacked a potent, powerful and dangerous weapon and Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are entrusted with the task of getting it back safely.

Towards the end of the trailer, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar were seen fighting each other as well. As they locked horns with each other, Akshay Kumar's character in the background said, "Hum bahut purane dost hai, ek dusre ke liye jaan de sakte hai aur ek dusre ki jaan le bhi sakte hai (We can sacrifice our lives for each other, but we can also take each other's lives)"

Ronit Roy, Alay F, Manushi Chhillar and Sonakshi Sinha are also a part of the film. It is produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films and is scheduled to release on April 10, 2024 on the occasion of Eid. It will face a box-office clash with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'. Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial is shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan.

(with inputs from ANI)